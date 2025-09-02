Premier League Clubs Shatter Transfer Record in 2025–26 Summer Window
Premier League clubs spent over £3 billion ($4.06 billion) during the 2025–26 summer transfer window, obliterating the division’s previous record.
Liverpool led the way in England’s top flight with a spend of over £400 million. Alexander Isak’s Deadline Day switch from Newcastle United, worth a British record £125 million alone, was the headline deal, breaking the individual record set by Florian Wirtz’s £116 million switch weeks earlier.
While the Reds were the heaviest spenders, they were not the only club to splash out as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle all exceeded £200 million.
BBC Sport put the total spend from Premier League clubs at £3.087 billion, significantly ahead of the previous division record of £2.36 billion, set back in the summer of 2023.
The 2024 summer transfer window yielded an overall spend of £2.08 billion, meaning spending has broken the £2 billion barrier in three straight years. 2022 also set a record at £1.92 billion.
Tim Bridge, Deloitte Sports Business Group director, explained: “A third record-breaking summer of Premier League spending in four years sends a strong signal that, despite subdued spending across the rest of the continent, clubs have no plans to slow down their investment in the on-pitch product.
“With more English teams than ever competing in European competitions—more than any other league across Europe—Premier League clubs are looking to attract the best talent and further cement the league as the most competitive in world football.
“There continues to be a complex regulatory landscape from both domestic and European governing bodies, however there is clearly still strong appetite for recruitment, acknowledging the need to maintain investment to remain at the top. However, financial sustainability should still be at the heart of all business to encourage the long-term success of any football club.”
Most Expensive Premier League Transfer Windows
Window
Total Spend
Summer 2025
£3.08bn
Summer 2023
£2.36bn
Summer 2024
£2.08bn
Summer 2022
£1.92bn
Summer 2017
£1.43bn