Premier League Explains Why Arsenal Avoided Late Penalty Scare With Gabriel Handball
Arsenal defeated Newcastle United at St. James’ Park for the first time since 2023 thanks to a header from Gabriel late in stoppage time.
Though, the Brazilian defender nearly was the villain on the day for two major instances. First, Gabriel was criticised for his strength on Nick Woltemade’s opening goal. The German imposed himself on a corner to open the scoring in the 34th minute as Gabriel looked to the referee for a foul.
Secondly, just a couple minutes before scoring the eventual winner, he attempted a sliding tackle on Anthony Elanga in the Arsenal penalty area. Elanga attempted to cross the ball, but Gabriel had an outstretched arm as he slid in. The ball struck his arm as Newcastle appealed for a penalty.
Commentators Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux scrutinised the video assistant referee (VAR) footage highlighting the proximity of the player to the ball, but in the end that wasn’t the entire, final ruling.
VAR confirmed Jarred Gillett’s on-field decision of no penalty because the ball first deflected off of Gabriel’s shin before hitting his arm. After the decision was confirmed, Gabriel went on to score the winner in the sixth minute of eight allowed in stoppage time. A roller-coaster to end what was already a high-energy affair at a expectedly raucous St. James’ Park.
VAR intervened earlier in the game when Nick Pope and Viktor Gyökeres collided in the Newcastle box early in the first half. The Swedish striker latched onto an errant pass as he tried to go around Pope. A challenge from the goalkeeper resulted in Gyökeres going to ground as Gillett waited a moment before blowing his whistle and pointing to the spot.
Yet, a lengthy check and on-field review resulted in Gillett overturning his decision.
“After review, the Newcastle goalkeeper plays the ball and there is no foul. The final decision is drop ball,” Gillett said. The referee further told Declan Rice, revealed because of a hot mic, that Pope got a touch on the ball with his toe.
In the end, Arsenal escaped with three points putting pressure on a Liverpool side that lost for the first time this season. The Reds were the victim of a late-minute winner against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park dropping points for the first time this season.