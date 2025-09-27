Worrying Defeat: Four Takeaways As Liverpool’s Luck Runs Out
Liverpool slipped to their first defeat of the season as Eddie Nketiah’s dramatic late winner earned Crystal Palace a deserved 2–1 win at Selhurst Park.
The reigning Premier League champions were pulled from pillar to post during the first half, repeatedly sliced open by their hosts and forced to rely on the brilliance of Alisson to keep them in the game. Palace could have been out of sight at the half-time whistle, but only Ismaïla Sarr was able to find the net before the break.
The Reds looked significantly sharper after the restart and appeared to have stolen a late point via Federico Chiesa's 87th-minute strike, but Nketiah had other ideas as he rolled beyond Alisson in the dying embers to end Liverpool’s perfect record.
Here are four takeaways from a thrilling clash at Selhurst Park.
Liverpool’s Dire Defence Spared Thrashing By Alisson
Liverpool will be sickened by their late defeat in south London, but they can have few complaints following a disastrous defensive display.
To say Palace should have scored four times by the midpoint of the first half is not hyperbolic. The Eagles dismantled the reigning champions from the first kick, with their intensity out of possession and direct approach with the ball completely bamboozling Liverpool.
Sarr scored the easiest of their glorious opportunities early in the match, converting from close range after poor Liverpool defending at a corner, with the Reds then forced to rely on Alisson’s genius to avoid an implosion of epic proportions. Three goal-bound shots came the Brazilian's way, but his remarkable reflexes denied Palace on each occasion.
Liverpool’s alarmingly porous defence has been a talking point early in the season despite their winning run and they were once again exposed by quick and direct runners on Saturday. Slot desperately needs to adapt his side’s approach to ensure they’re more resilient at the back moving forward.
There has been a significant amount of fortune attached to Liverpool’s perfect start to the season, but their luck ran out in dramatic fashion. If not for Alisson, they would have been well-beaten by half time.
Hugo Ekitike Suspension Proves Costly
Slot refused to mince his words when discussing Hugo Ekitiké's ridiculous red card in Liverpool's midweek Carabao Cup victory over Southampton. The Frenchman’s dismissal, which came courtesy of a second yellow card for taking his shirt off, resulted in suspension for the trip to the capital.
Alexander Isak, who is still finding his feet and fitness for the Reds, was forced to start instead, but struggled to make a notable impact during an underwhelming Liverpool display. He looked brighter after the restart, but remained some way from the lofty standards he set at Newcastle United, even firing an excellent opportunity wide when he should have scored.
Liverpool's inability to turn to Ekitiké from the bench proved an enormous blow for Slot as his side chased the game. The in-form summer recruit would have provided the Reds with fresh legs to test Palace’s resilient five-man defence, and could have perhaps changed the game long before Chiesa’s ultimately futile late strike.
Florian Wirtz Endures Another Difficult Afternoon
Eyebrows were raised when Slot deployed Florian Wirtz on the left wing at Selhurst Park. The £116 million ($155.2 million) midfielder can operate in a wide role and has even done so during his brief time at Liverpool already, but it's certainly not the German's best position. That point was reinforced during another largely uninspiring performance from the blockbuster signing.
Wirtz is yet to score or assist for Liverpool and his slow start is beginning to become a concern for his new employers. Not only has the 22-year-old failed to make any telling contributions in a red shirt, he's looked worryingly anonymous in his outings to date, struggling with the physicality of the Premier League.
While Wirtz offered more for Liverpool between the beginning of the second half and his eventual substitution—coinciding with when he moved centrally—he still lacked the ruthless edge that made him so incredible at Bayer Leverkusen. The shot he tamely redirected straight into Dean Henderson’s hands from just six yards out underscored his lack of confidence.
Liverpool will need to play Wirtz into form, but Slot's patience is already being tested. The fact he was withdrawn in the 74th minute when the Reds needed a goal speaks volumes.
Marc Guehi Shows Liverpool What They’re Missing
Liverpool’s failure to sign Palace skipper Marc Guéhi late in the summer window is all the more frustrating following Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury, with the England international showcasing his immense talent during Saturday’s encounter with the Reds.
Palace were mightily impressive defensively and were largely unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet. Guéhi led the charge for the Eagles’ backline, managing three tackles, seven clearances and an interception against Liverpool’s star-studded forward line. Oh, and he even registered an assist for Nketiah’s winner, too.
Given Liverpool were continually exposed defensively, Guéhi’s excellent performance only rubs salt in the wounds. Leoni’s injury is not the only reason the Reds desperately need to sign the composed 25-year-old in January.