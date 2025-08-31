Premier League Make Late VAR Change for Liverpool vs. Arsenal After Chelsea ‘Error’
Referee Michael Salisbury has been removed from VAR duties for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday after the PGMOL acknowledged that the official had committed an “error” during Chelsea’s victory over Fulham the day before.
Salisbury was the video-assisted official who directed referee Rob Jones to the pitch-side monitor after Josh King thought he had fired Fulham into a 1–0 lead at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime. Salisbury provided his colleague with footage showing Rodrigo Muniz land on Trevoh Chalobah in the buildup to King’s well-taken finish.
After several slow-motion replays, Jones announced to the crowd that the goal had been ruled out due to “a careless challenge” from the Fulham No. 9. In a 2–0 win for the Blues dominated by Salisbury and his colleagues back at Stockley Park, there was plenty more controversy, as Chelsea scored their opener in the ninth of eight added minutes and Enzo Fernández converted a dubious penalty.
Yet it was the decision for Fulham’s disallowed goal which PGMOL deemed to be incorrect, per ESPN.
Salisbury advice to overrule the goal did not meet the high threshold that the Premier League’s referees are trying to implement regarding VAR interventions this season. PGMOL chief Howard Webb is thought to have already contacted Fulham regarding the matter which so enraged manager Marco Silva.
In the wake of this admission, Salisbury has been taken off VAR duty for the marquee Premier League fixture of the weekend; Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool. John Brooks has taken his place.
The Leicestershire-based official was the VAR for Liverpool’s chaotic 3–2 victory over Newcastle United on Monday evening, rightly advising Simon Hooper to upgrade Anthony Gordon’s yellow card to a straight red following his wild lunge on Virgil van Dijk.
Brooks has not overseen an Arsenal game since the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal exit to Newcastle in February.