The Premier League Has a New Ball Supplier, Ending 25-Year Nike Partnership
The Premier League announced PUMA will become the official ball supplier of the English top-flight for the 2025–26 season.
The collaboration ends a 25-year partnership with Nike. The American manufacturer could not get a new deal done with the Premier League after "negotiations failed to reach a positive conclusion," per The Athletic.
PUMA is no stranger to the Premier League. The company already has an official partnership with Manchester City, as well as several Premier League players on their growing roster of sponsored athletes. Arsenal's Kai Havertz, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella are just three of the names connected with PUMA.
“We are delighted to be welcoming PUMA as the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League," said Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League. "PUMA has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards."
“Their global reach and commitment to excellence align with our values, and we are excited to work together on a range of projects to drive forward the incredible work taking place in communities and inspire fans worldwide," Masters added.
The Premier League is set to become the third of Europe's top five leagues to have PUMA as its official ball supplier. PUMA has been La Liga’s official ball supplier since the 2019-20 campaign and then began their collaboration with Serie A in the 2022-23 season.
"The agreement with the Premier League, the most-watched football league in the world, is an important step in PUMA’s brand elevation strategy," said Arne Freundt, Chief Executive Officer at PUMA.
“We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many fans worldwide. With PUMA’s ball at the center of attention during every match in this incredible league, we will create unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.”
The 2025–26 Premier League campaign marks the first time since 2000 the English top-flight will not have a Nike ball.