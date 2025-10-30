Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: Full List of October 2025 Nominees
The shortlist for the Premier League’s Player and Manager of the Month awards for October have been revealed.
We’re destined to have a third different winner of the managerial award, but a familiar face is looking to make it back-to-back wins on the player side on a shortlist of eight potential victors.
October 2025 Premier League Player of the Month Nominees
- Matty Cash (Aston Villa)
- Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)
- Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)
- Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland)
- Igor Thiago (Brentford)
- Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)
The individual form of Matty Cash proved crucial to Aston Villa’s resurgence in October. The Villans went three for three, with Cash making a huge impact at both ends of the field. His second goal of the campaign downed Manchester City last time out, after a glorious pass the week prior had put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword.
Bruno Guimarães dominated Newcastle United’s highlight packages this month. A delicious strike from range stole the show in victory over Nottingham Forest, but the scheming Brazilian saved the best for last with a 90th-minute winner against Fulham to keep the Magpies climbing up the table.
September’s Player of the Month, Erling Haaland of Man City, will be among the favourites to pick up the prize again this month. Three goals in three games saw Haaland reach 11 for the campaign—nobody else in the squad has more than one to their name.
October was a breakout month for Bournemouth summer signing Junior Kroupi. He marked his first Premier League start with two goals against Crystal Palace and soon followed that up with another strike against Nottingham Forest to lift the Cherries into second in the standings.
Manchester United fans have not had a nominee on these shortlists for a while now, but Bryan Mbeumo forced his way into the race for this award with a dazzling October. Nobody in the league managed more than his four goal involvements—three goals, one assist—as United roared to a three-game winning streak.
The understated summer signing of Nordi Mukiele has proven to be a masterstroke by Sunderland. His goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers helps his case, but the Frenchman proved to be a defensive force across October, all while adding countless moments of peril with his devilish long throws.
Igor Thiago moved into second in the Golden Boot race with another two goals for Brentford this month. The towering striker netted against West Ham United and chipped in with a penalty to see off Arne Slot’s struggling Liverpool unit.
Rounding things out is Arsenal defender Jurriën Timber, whose emergence as one of the most in-form right backs in world football has helped the Gunners build a formidable, record-breaking defence which did not concede a single goal this month.
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Jack Grealish
Everton
August
Erling Haaland
Man City
September
October 2025 Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees
- Ruben Amorim (Manchester United)
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Unai Emery (Aston Villa)
- Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)
Ruben Amorim enjoys his first taste of award nomination as Man Utd manager after a dream October delivered not only his first back-to-back Premier League victories, but three consecutive wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, is no stranger to these shortlists and will fancy his chances of picking up the prize after masterminding the meanest defence in the Premier League and a four-point lead at the top of the standings.
A miserable start to the campaign for Unai Emery and Aston Villa is firmly in the rear-view mirror now. Burnley, Tottenham and Man City all fell to the Midlands outfit in a memorable month for everyone involved.
Andoni Iraola has long had Bournemouth punching above their weight, but the Cherries have reached new heights this season and ended October second in the Premier League table after wins over Fulham and Nottingham Forest either side of a draw with giant killers Crystal Palace.
Previous Winners
Winner
Club
Month
Arne Slot
Liverpool
August
Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace
September