Premier League Predictions: Chelsea vs. Man Utd, Arsenal vs. Newcastle Headline Gameweek 37
The countdown to the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season is well and truly on, with just two gameweeks remaining.
Joshua Zirkzee's late winner for Manchester United against Fulham on the opening day of the campaign was somehow nine months ago and plenty has happened since. Managers have come and gone, the three promoted teams from the Championship have been relegated at the first time of asking and Liverpool, under the guidance of Arne Slot, have earned their second Premier League title.
There's still plenty to play for in the closing two matches of the campaign, however, with one of the most closely contested Champions League qualification races in recent memory. Those who finish inside the top five will earn safe passage into the top tier of European football next season, while the scrap for Europa League and Conference League berths is equally as fierce.
With high stakes for a host of clubs in Gameweek 37, here's how Sports Illustrated predicts the penultimate round of matches to pan out.
Friday, May 16
With the Europa League final to come next Wednesday, Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur has been rescheduled to allow the latter time to prepare for the showpiece fixture. With the attention of Spurs on their upcoming trip to Bilbao, Villa will be strong favourites to secure victory on Friday night and take a step towards Champions League qualification. The Villans could finish the evening as high as fourth and won't want to squander a chance to beat a likely depleted Tottenham team.
Manchester United are the Lilywhites' adversaries in the Europa League final and they also feature on Friday's schedule. The Red Devils, who are currently 16th in the standings, have nothing riding on their remaining league matches and are, much like Spurs, focussed entirely on continental success.
Their opponents Chelsea also have a European final to worry about - their Conference League clash with Real Betis coming after the Premier League's conclusion - but need to win on Friday to aid their Champions League qualification bid.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. BST
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
3–1
3.15 p.m. ET/8.15 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Man Utd
2–0
Sunday, May 18
Sunday's most enticing fixture comes in the late kick-off between Arsenal and Newcastle United. The Gunners can secure their place in the Champions League for next season with victory at home to the Magpies, while Newcastle would all but achieve the same with three points in north London given their superior goal difference. This fixture tends to conjure drama and there could be plenty to come this weekend.
Nottingham Forest are still in the hunt to reach Europe's premier competition despite a flurry of recent slip-ups which could prove costly. They now have an outside chance of making the top five and must beat West Ham United to keep their dream alive. Fortunately for them, the Irons have nothing but pride to play for.
Brentford are not guaranteed to play European football next season even if they do eventually finish eighth in the Premier League. They need Manchester City to win the FA Cup and finish inside the top five, with Newcastle also making the Champions League. Still, they must give themselves the best chance possible by beating fellow west Londoners Fulham on Sunday.
Everton host Southampton earlier in the day for the final ever match at Goodison Park for the men's team and the Toffees will want to say farewell with victory against the already relegated Saints. Speaking of demoted sides, Leicester City welcome Ipswich Town to King Power Stadium for Jamie Vardy's final match for the Foxes - he won't be involved in the final day clash with Bournemouth.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
7 a.m. ET/noon BST
Everton vs. Southampton
2–0
9.15 a.m. ET/2.15 p.m. BST
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest
1–2
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Brentford vs. Fulham
3–2
10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST
Leicester vs. Ipswich
1–1
11.30 a.m. ET/4.30 p.m. BST
Arsenal vs. Newcastle
2–1
Monday, May 19
Brighton & Hove Albion are only sat behind Brentford on goal difference and are eager to make their return to European competition. They have an almighty test in the form of champions Liverpool this Monday, but the Reds have certainly dropped a gear or two since clinching the crown. A defeat to Chelsea was followed by the surrender of a two-goal lead at home to Arsenal and the Seagulls can take advantage of any sluggishness.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Brighton vs. Liverpool
2–2
Tuesday, May 20
Man City have endured a traumatic campaign by their incredibly lofty standards but could enter their penultimate fixture as FA Cup winners. They will be seeking an eighth title in the competition on Saturday but still have work to do in the Premier League to secure their Champions League berth for next term. Bournemouth will be tricky opposition at the Etihad Stadium.
Crystal Palace are the side attempting to stop Man City at Wembley Stadium as they seek a first FA Cup crown. All their energy will be invested in the all-important final and whether they win or lose, they're unlikely to be in top shape for their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Crystal Palace vs. Wolves
0–1
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Man City vs. Bournemouth
3–1