Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 3
Just in case you didn’t think the Premier League was back just yet, St. James’ Park and Monday night happened.
The Alexander Isak Derby delivered in spades on Tyneside, with Liverpool’s dramatic 3–2 triumph boasting the credentials of an all-time classic despite its early-season arrival.
We’re merely two weeks into the 2025–26 campaign and the first international break is almost upon us. Fortunately, schedule-makers have delivered another belting, narrative-laden weekend of action, and the absence of Friday and Monday night games means the chaos will span less than 48 hours.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s Premier League predictions for Gameweek 3.
Saturday, August 23—A Huge Day for Ruben Amorim
The weekend starts with a West London Derby at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea vs. Fulham is far from the fiercest rivalry the Premier League has to offer, but the close proximity between the two clubs means there’s typically an edge when they meet.
Chelsea have historically dominated, but the Cottagers secured a rare triumph at the Bridge over the festive period last season. Marco Silva’s side have notched two draws to kick off the campaign, while the Blues took a dire West Ham United team to the cleaners on Gameweek 2.
The Saturday afternoon slot is dominated by what looks like a routine home outing for Manchester United against Burnley. However, their stunning penalty shootout defeat to League Two Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday means this fixture has taken on immense significance for Ruben Amorim, who needs three points more than ever.
Burnley, however, have looked pretty good through two weeks, and they earned their first victory of the campaign last time out.
Sunderland came crashing back down the earth at Turf Moor, but are back at home this weekend and welcome Brentford to the Stadium of Light. Both teams have one win to their name, with the Bees getting on the board by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Speaking of, Vitor Pereira’s men enter their clash with Everton off the back of a come-from-behind victory over West Ham in the cup on Tuesday. They’re searching for their first league win of the 2025–26 season against the Jack Grealish-inspired Toffees.
Tottenham Hotspur were the standout performers of Gameweek 2, winning again at the Etihad, with Thomas Frank having an immediate impact on this Lilywhite squad. Bournemouth are up next for Spurs, who can enter the break with their 100% record still intact.
Saturday’s action concludes at Elland Road, where Leeds United take on Newcastle United. Leeds were comprehensively outmatched at Arsenal last weekend, while Newcastle took plenty of encouragement from their defeat to the champions. Eddie Howe could be without several key players in Yorkshire, however.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Fulham
3–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Man Utd vs. Burnley
2–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Sunderland vs. Brentford
0–0
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Bournemouth
2–0
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Wolves vs. Everton
1–1
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
Leeds vs. Newcastle
1–2
Sunday, August 24—Liverpool, Arsenal Meet in Anfield Blockbuster
There’s a four-game slate to enjoy on Sunday, including a rare 7 p.m. kick-off which sees a struggling Aston Villa side welcome Crystal Palace to Villa Park.
Palace secured their place in the Conference League on Thursday, and have recorded a pair of draws to start the Premier League campaign. Villa, meanwhile, are hoping to win for the first time.
Before that, Manchester City visit Brighton & Hove Albion in what should be a cracking contest on the south coast. Both teams are aiming to bounce back from defeats in Gameweek 2. Simultaneously, Nottingham Forest, who overcame off-field controversy to draw at Palace last week, host a West Ham team that desperately needs to build some momentum before they get roped into appointing José Mourinho.
Those two fixtures will merely serve as teasers for the weekend’s standout clash at 4.30 p.m., with, for most people’s money, the Premier League’s top two teams going at it on Merseyside. Liverpool host title rivals Arsenal in an encounter that won’t decide the division’s summit, but could go a long way to shaping the 2025–26 title race.
The Gunners must play to win at Anfield, despite their wretched record at Liverpool’s home.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Brighton vs. Man City
2–3
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
2–0
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
3–3
7 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
0–0