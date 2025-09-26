Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 6
The Premier League’s big boys failed to ’do a Manchester United’ in the week, as the remaining members of the ’big six’ eased into the Carabao Cup fourth round.
We’re already well into the nitty-gritty, with free midweeks a thing of the past. Despite another slate of continental fixtures upcoming, a Monday night Premier League clash has been added to the docket this weekend, meaning there’s little respite for viewers over the next week. Oh, no!
Here are Sports Illustrated’s Premier League predictions for Gameweek 6.
Saturday, Sept. 27: Unbeaten Battle at Selhurst Park
A chaotic 2–1 victory over Chelsea facilitated a feel-good spirit around Carrington in the week, and Manchester United have a shot of winning back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Ruben Amorim.
The Red Devils are in action in Saturday’s early kick-off at Brentford, a ground where they’ve succumbed to 4–0 and 4–3 defeats in the recent past. However, Keith Andrews’ Bees aren’t quite as potent as Thomas Frank’s iterations, and they were beaten 3–1 by Fulham last weekend.
Bryan Mbeumo has the chance to wreak havoc against his former club, as does João Pedro, with Chelsea welcoming feeder club Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are bound for a period of struggle in Cole Palmer’s absence, potentially starting this weekend.
Liverpool are somehow 100% in all competitions to start the season, but Crystal Palace are tough upcoming opponents for the champions. The Eagles, who are 17 games unbeaten, edged the Reds on penalties in the Community Shield last month. Liverpool are also travelling without the stupidly suspended Hugo Ekitiké.
Leeds United’s 3–1 victory at Molineux was their second triumph of the league season, and they’re back on home soil this weekend, welcoming an impressive Bournemouth team to Elland Road. Another newly-promoted side, Burnley, are also in action during the 3 p.m. blackout, and they’ll undoubtedly embark on 90 minutes of dogged defending away at Manchester City.
The evening slate begins with Nottingham Forest, off the back of Wednesday’s 2–2 draw at Real Betis to start their Europa League journey, facing Sunderland at the City Ground. There were more than mere hints of ’Ange-ball’ in Seville, and the new manager will showcase his ideals in front of a home crowd for the first time since he succeeded Nuno Espírito Santo.
Wolverhampton Wanderers remain point-less in the Premier League, but they did defeat Everton in the week to progress in the Carabao Cup. Will that triumph spark something in N17 when they meet a functional Tottenham Hotspur side that have started the season well under Thomas Frank? Wolves have won four of the five previous meetings.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Brentford vs. Man Utd
1–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Brighton
1–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
1–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Leeds vs. Bournemouth
0–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Man City vs. Burnley
3–0
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland
2–1
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Wolves
2–1
Sunday, Sept. 28: Daunting Trip to St. James’ Park
’Super Sunday’ has struggled to live up to its billing at the start of the new season, and we may be in for another weekend of caution across the two games.
A narrow and "lazy" Aston Villa squeaked past Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday, and are back at Villa Park here for Fulham’s visit. Marco Silva’s Cottagers once again look like tricky opposition despite their quiet summer window, and they’ll be aiming to inflict more misery upon the Villans.
Following that, Arsenal make the long trip north to Tyneside for their first meeting with Newcastle United of 2025–26. These two teams met four times last term, with the Magpies winning three of the bouts. No more than two goals were scored in each of the games.
There’s plenty of animosity between the pair, and Mikel Arteta’s starting XI will doubtless gain plenty of attention, given the manager’s perceived caution in Arsenal’s big-time battles at the start of the campaign. Anthony Gordon is available again for the hosts.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
1–0
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Newcastle vs. Arsenal
1–1
Monday, Sept. 29: The David Moyes Derby
Monday Night Football returns after a brief hiatus, and an intriguing battle awaits on Merseyside.
David Moyes faces off against former club West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the Toffees looking to get back on track after successive defeats.
A Moyes-led Everton drew 1–1 with the Hammers during the Scot’s first encounter with his former employers, and the sides also met during the Premier League Summer Series in preseason, with Graham Potter’s men winning 2–1.
A home defeat to Palace last weekend leaves Potter firmly on the hot seat, and another miserable outing here may prove to be the final straw.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Everton vs. West Ham
2–0