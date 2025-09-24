The Liverpool Games Hugo Ekitike Will Miss After ‘Stupid’ Red Card
Liverpool’s penchant for scoring last-gasp winners was on full show during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third round victory over Southampton.
Shea Charles equalised in the second half following Alexander Isak’s first Liverpool goal, with the Reds relying on substitute Hugo Ekitiké to provide the winning strike in their 2–1 victory five minutes from time.
Anfield once again roared to the sight of a dramatic late winner but Ekitiké got a little too excited, ripping off his shirt and holding it up to the crowd. Having already been booked earlier in the match, the Frenchman received one of the most unnecessary red cards you’re ever likely to witness.
Arne Slot was understandably furious after the match, labelling the striker’s decision “stupid”, and Ekitiké has now earned himself a needless suspension.
How Many Matches Will Hugo Ekitiké Miss Through Suspension?
Fortunately for those of a Liverpool persuasion, Ekitiké will miss just one match through suspension. However, despite the red card coming in the Carabao Cup, the summer recruit will be absent for the club’s next domestic fixture, which comes away at Crystal Palace this Saturday.
Red cards carry over across England’s major competitions—excluding the EFL Trophy and National League Cup—which is the same reason why Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez served his one-match ban for a Premier League dismissal against Manchester United during his side’s Carabao Cup clash with Lincoln City.
Ekitiké will miss the trip to Selhurst Park having already scored against the Eagles in the Community Shield, but will be available for the following Champions League clash with Galatasaray and Premier League battle at Chelsea.
Ekitiké’s red card against Southampton was the third of his career, with the other two coming during his time with French club Reims.
Who Will Replace Hugo Ekitiké Against Crystal Palace?
Fresh from opening his Liverpool account, Isak will undoubtedly start in Ekitiké’s place this weekend despite still not being at full fitness. The Swede has played in the last three matches for the Reds but never more than 58 minutes as Slot eases him into action.
Isak is unlikely to play the full match at Selhurst Park, leaving Liverpool somewhat short of natural centre forward options. Young Jayden Danns, who featured from the bench against Southampton, is the club’s only other orthodox striker.
Cody Gakpo has experience operating as a central striker for Liverpool and is another useful asset for Slot, while Federico Chiesa, who starred with two assists in the Carabao Cup, has also led the line at times this term.