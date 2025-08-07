Premier League Prize Money: How Much Clubs Make Per Position
You can debate all you want over whether it's the best, but there's no denying that the Premier League remains Europe's most lucrative league.
This is a land where relegation candidates can spend close to £100 million in a single transfer window in the hope of survival, where mid-table fodder can attract some of the continent's brightest young stars, and the very best can sign whomever they plead at the click of a finger.
The Premier League's quality across the board is unmatched, with the division emerging as a utopia for commercial success. While their competitors struggle for international TV rights, the Premier League has global broadcasters at their knees. Everybody wants a piece of the pie.
This is a monetary haven, but constraints have been implemented to ensure clubs are running sustainably. The new rules mean revenues are imperative for Premier League teams and the easiest way to boost such figures is by finishing as high in the table as possible come season's end. A position in the standings is worth millions.
Here's how much each club makes in prize money per final position in the Premier League.
How Much Do Premier League Clubs Earn in Prize Money?
The Premier League’s revenue distribution is worth hundreds of millions of pounds, with each club receiving a share of the league’s vast income from both domestic and international broadcast deals.
As of the current cycle, those deals are valued at approximately £5 billion ($6.68 billion) for domestic rights and £5.05 billion for international rights, ensuring there is plenty of money to go around.
In the 2024–25 season, every club received a central commercial payment of £7.9 million. In addition to this, each team received equal shares of broadcast revenue, with £29.8 million coming from domestic TV rights and a further £59.2 million from international rights.
Beyond these base payments, the Premier League also distributed end-of-season prize money, known as "merit payments," which are based on a club’s final position in the league table. The higher a team finishes, the more they earn. There are also "facility fees," which are paid to clubs when their matches are selected for live domestic broadcast.
For example, champions Liverpool received £53.1 million in basic merit payments last season, along with an additional £24.9 million in facility fees. In contrast, bottom-placed Southampton earned just £2.6 million in merit payments and £9.7 million in facility fees.
2024–25 Premier League Prize Money Table
Here’s a full breakdown of how much each Premier League club earned during the 2024–25 season, factoring in the central commercial payment, equal broadcast shares, merit payments and facility fees.
Position
Team
Total Earnings (£)
Total Earnings ($)
1.
Liverpool
£174.9 million
$233.8 million
2.
Arsenal
£171.5 million
$229.3 million
3.
Man City
£165.5 million
$221.2 million
4.
Chelsea
£163.7 million
$218.8 million
5.
Newcastle
£160.2 million
$214.1 million
6.
Aston Villa
£159.3 million
$212.9 million
7.
Nottingham Forest
£152.5 million
$203.9 million
8.
Brighton
£145.1 million
$194 million
9.
Bournemouth
£143.4 million
$191.7 million
10.
Brentford
£138.9 million
$185.7 million
11.
Fulham
£135.5 millon
$181.1 million
12.
Crystal Palace
£136.1 million
$181.9 million
13.
Everton
£131.8 million
$176.2 million
14.
West Ham
£130.9 million
$175 million
15.
Man United
£136.2 million
$182.1 million
16.
Wolves
£123.1 million
$164.5 million
17.
Tottenham
£127.8 million
$170.8 million
18.
Leicester
£116.9 million
$156.3 million
19.
Ipswich
£111.1 million
$148.5 million
20.
Southampton
£109.2 million
$146 million