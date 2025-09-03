Premier League Reschedules Six Fixtures Amid UEFA Conflicts
With UEFA competitions—the Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues—all gearing up, the football calendar is about to heat up.
The Premier League revealed a list of six fixtures rescheduled amid conflicts with UEFA competitions as qualified English teams prepare for their European campaigns. The Premier League has six teams competing in the Champions League with five qualifying through last season’s table and a sixth in Tottenham Hotspur after they ended their trophy drought with a Europa League victory over Manchester United.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest compete in the Europa League while Crystal Palace will take on the Conference League. Those three sides look to make it two years in a row winning the second and third tier UEFA competitions given Chelsea also took home the Conference League trophy to complete their European set.
The full list of Premier League fixtures in September and October to receive schedule changes are as follows:
Premier League 2025–26 Schedule: September and October Changes
Sunday 21 September
AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United — 14:00 BST (9 a.m. EST)
Due to Newcastle‘s Champions League participation the Thursday before.
Saturday 27 September
Spurs vs. Wolves — 20:00 BST (3 p.m. EST)
Due to Spurs‘ Champions League participation the following Tuesday.
Sunday 28 September
Aston Villa vs. Fulham — 14:00 BST (9 a.m. EST)
Due to Villa‘s Europa League participation the Thursday before.
Sunday 5 October
Everton vs. Crystal Palace — 14:00 BST (9 a.m. EST)
Due to Palace‘s Conference League participation the Thursday before.
Saturday 25 October
Brentford vs. Liverpool — 20:00 BST (3 p.m. EST)
Due to Liverpool being scheduled to play away in the Champions League the Wednesday before.
Sunday 26 October
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — 14:00 BST (9 a.m. EST)
Due to Palace‘s Conference League participation the Thursday before.