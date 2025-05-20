SI

Which Premier League Teams Have Qualified for the 2025–26 Champions League?

The Premier League will have six competitors in next season's iteration of UEFA's premier competition.

Max Mallow

The Premier League will have six teams in next year's competition thanks to multiple qualification paths.
The Premier League will have six teams in next year's competition thanks to multiple qualification paths.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League will feature six Premier League teams—five that qualify through the league table and one of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur via the Europa League final.

Premier League Teams Qualified for the 2025–26 Champions League

League Qualification

Europa League Winner

Liverpool were the first team to secure Champions League qualification after winning the Premier League on Apr. 27. Defeating Spurs secured a European place and England's top prize. Arsenal, the bridesmaid now in three straight seasons, were next to secure a spot. Their 1–0 victory over Newcastle United put the Gunners on 71 points, enough to book a spot hoping to go one step further next year.

Arsenal's performance in this year's European competition earned the Premier League an extra qualification spot. Defeating Real Madrid in the quarterfinals earned England enough coefficient points to earn the extra spot.

After that, the final three spots will be decided on the final day of the season. Check out the standings ahead of Manchester City vs. Bournemouth.

Premier League Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

Goal Difference

UCL Qualification

1.

Liverpool

83

36

+46

Yes

2.

Arsenal

71

37

+34

Yes

3.

Newcastle United

66

37

+22

TBD

4.

Chelsea

66

37

+20

TBD

5.

Aston Villa

66

37

+9

TBD

6.

Manchester City

65

36

+24

TBD

7.

Nottingham Forest

65

37

+13

TBD

A win would see Manchester City move to 68 points leapfrogging Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa. But, they wouldn't be guaranteed qualification just yet. If they lose their final game of the season against Fulham and other results don't go their way, they could be playing in the Europa League for the first time in the Pep Guardiola era. Man City have a superior goal difference right now, but +24 isn't much different to Newcastle and Chelsea's differentials.

Villa's lower goal difference could impact their qualification chances as well. They face Man Utd on the final day of the season.

Chelsea's final game against Nottingham Forest will be under the spotlight given the result could cause a major shakeup.

One thing's for sure—this is going to be an exciting conclusion to the Premier League.

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

