Which Premier League Teams Have Qualified for the 2025–26 Champions League?
The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League will feature six Premier League teams—five that qualify through the league table and one of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur via the Europa League final.
League Qualification
Europa League Winner
- Either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur (final on Wednesday, May 21)
Liverpool were the first team to secure Champions League qualification after winning the Premier League on Apr. 27. Defeating Spurs secured a European place and England's top prize. Arsenal, the bridesmaid now in three straight seasons, were next to secure a spot. Their 1–0 victory over Newcastle United put the Gunners on 71 points, enough to book a spot hoping to go one step further next year.
Arsenal's performance in this year's European competition earned the Premier League an extra qualification spot. Defeating Real Madrid in the quarterfinals earned England enough coefficient points to earn the extra spot.
After that, the final three spots will be decided on the final day of the season. Check out the standings ahead of Manchester City vs. Bournemouth.
Premier League Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
Goal Difference
UCL Qualification
1.
Liverpool
83
36
+46
Yes
2.
Arsenal
71
37
+34
Yes
3.
Newcastle United
66
37
+22
TBD
4.
Chelsea
66
37
+20
TBD
5.
Aston Villa
66
37
+9
TBD
6.
Manchester City
65
36
+24
TBD
7.
Nottingham Forest
65
37
+13
TBD
A win would see Manchester City move to 68 points leapfrogging Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa. But, they wouldn't be guaranteed qualification just yet. If they lose their final game of the season against Fulham and other results don't go their way, they could be playing in the Europa League for the first time in the Pep Guardiola era. Man City have a superior goal difference right now, but +24 isn't much different to Newcastle and Chelsea's differentials.
Villa's lower goal difference could impact their qualification chances as well. They face Man Utd on the final day of the season.
Chelsea's final game against Nottingham Forest will be under the spotlight given the result could cause a major shakeup.
One thing's for sure—this is going to be an exciting conclusion to the Premier League.