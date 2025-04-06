Premier League Top Four Race: Standings and Next Five Games After Matchweek 31
For most teams, there's just seven games remaining in the Premier League campaign. The title looks to be returning to Anfield, but the race for the Champions League placings is heating up.
Nottingham Forest and Manchester City are favorites for Champions League qualification. Chasing them are Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton. Fulham got a big win over Liverpool this week while Bournemouth might be falling out of the race. It certainly looks like the race will come down to the final days of the season given how tight the points are between fourth place Chelsea and Brighton down in ninth.
Here's a look at the next five fixtures for the teams battling for top four in England's top flight league after matchweek 31.
Premier League Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Liverpool
73
31
2.
Arsenal
62
31
3.
Nottingham Forest
57
31
4.
Chelsea
53
31
5.
Manchester City
52
31
6.
Aston Villa
51
31
7.
Newcastle United
50
29
8.
Fulham
48
31
9.
Brighton
48
31
10.
Bournemouth
45
31
Here's the next five league games for the teams in the Premier League top four race.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Mon, Apr. 21: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (A)
Forest missed an opportunity this week to put some space between them and the trailing pack after losing to Aston Villa. They'll look to bounce back against an Everton side that played both Liverpool and Arsenal close recently.
Manchester City's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 12: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (A)
Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Wolves (H)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Sun, May. 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (H)
A draw to Manchester United in the derby prevented Pep Guardiola's team from ending the week in the top four. They look to bounce back against Crystal Palace back at home next weekend.
Newcastle United's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, Apr. 7: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (A)
Sun, Apr. 13: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Wed, Apr. 16: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Ipswich Town (H)
Newcastle United close out matchweek 31 on Monday against Leicester City. The Magpies are favored to defeat the Foxes.
Chelsea's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Apr. 13: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Ipswich Town (H)
Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Fulham (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Sun, May 4: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Liverpool (H)
Sat, May 10: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (A)
Chelsea's draw to Brentford could prove costly in the Blues' push for a Champions League spot. Enzo Maresca must string together a result of wins even with difficult competition in their next five games.
Brighton's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Brentford (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (H)
Sun, May 4: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (A)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Wolves (A)
Brighton's hope of qualifying is starting to diminish after a chaotic loss to Crystal Palace.
Aston Villa's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (H)
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Fulham (H)
Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Fulham's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Bournemouth's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Fulham (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sun, Apr. 27: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Sat, May 3: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Arsenal (A)
Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (H)