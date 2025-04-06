SI

Premier League Top Four Race: Standings and Next Five Games After Matchweek 31

The Premier League title race might be over in the eyes of many, but the battle for top four is tightly contested.

Aston Villa picked up a crucial win this weekend over Nottingham Forest in the top four race.
For most teams, there's just seven games remaining in the Premier League campaign. The title looks to be returning to Anfield, but the race for the Champions League placings is heating up.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City are favorites for Champions League qualification. Chasing them are Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton. Fulham got a big win over Liverpool this week while Bournemouth might be falling out of the race. It certainly looks like the race will come down to the final days of the season given how tight the points are between fourth place Chelsea and Brighton down in ninth.

Here's a look at the next five fixtures for the teams battling for top four in England's top flight league after matchweek 31.

Premier League Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1.

Liverpool

73

31

2.

Arsenal

62

31

3.

Nottingham Forest

57

31

4.

Chelsea

53

31

5.

Manchester City

52

31

6.

Aston Villa

51

31

7.

Newcastle United

50

29

8.

Fulham

48

31

9.

Brighton

48

31

10.

Bournemouth

45

31

Here's the next five league games for the teams in the Premier League top four race.

Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Mon, Apr. 21: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (A)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (H)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

West Ham United (A)

Forest missed an opportunity this week to put some space between them and the trailing pack after losing to Aston Villa. They'll look to bounce back against an Everton side that played both Liverpool and Arsenal close recently.

Manchester City's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 12: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (A)

Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Wolves (H)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Sun, May. 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (H)

A draw to Manchester United in the derby prevented Pep Guardiola's team from ending the week in the top four. They look to bounce back against Crystal Palace back at home next weekend.

Newcastle United's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 7: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (A)

Sun, Apr. 13: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Wed, Apr. 16: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Ipswich Town (H)

Newcastle United close out matchweek 31 on Monday against Leicester City. The Magpies are favored to defeat the Foxes.

Chelsea's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 13: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Ipswich Town (H)

Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Fulham (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Sun, May 4: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT

Liverpool (H)

Sat, May 10: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (A)

Chelsea's draw to Brentford could prove costly in the Blues' push for a Champions League spot. Enzo Maresca must string together a result of wins even with difficult competition in their next five games.

Brighton's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Brentford (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

West Ham United (H)

Sun, May 4: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (A)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Wolves (A)

Brighton's hope of qualifying is starting to diminish after a chaotic loss to Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (H)

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Fulham (H)

Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (A)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Fulham's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (A)

Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Chelsea (H)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Bournemouth's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Fulham (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (A)

Sun, Apr. 27: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Sat, May 3: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Arsenal (A)

Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (H)

