An Underwhelming Day Between Two Rivals: Takeaways From the Manchester Derby
Manchester United and Manchester City drew 0-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday in the final meeting between the two rivals this season.
Ruben Amorim, with two different teams the season, was undefeated against Pep Guardiola's mammoth. Still, it's more dropped points for a United team in transition. Man City missed an opportunity to get back into the top four after Chelsea dropped points against Brentford. On most accounts, given what this game can provide, it was an underwhelming day at Old Trafford.
Man United are just seeing out the rest of the season, but Guardiola has to get his men back on track with a top four race heating up and the FA Cup semifinals approaching.
Takeaways from the Manchester derby below.
What Will Ruben Amorim do With Manchester United Attack?
Man United were threatening at points in the game trying to create chances in Man City's penalty area. But, decision making still let Amorim's side down in crucial moments. The Portuguese manager ends the season undefeated against Pep Guardiola as United coach plus a win in the Champions League when he was still at Sporting Lisbon.
Viktor Gyokeres was clinical against Man City for Amorim. He needs a similar player and likely a partner for him off the wings. Bruno Fernandes should be a key part of his team, but who is going to lead the line? It's been more or less flipping a coin with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Alejandro Garnacho also continues to confound in moments with his decision making. A big summer awaits Manchester United and Amorim.
If they get the transfer window correct, they should be better next season with an offseason training under the coach.
Nico O'Reilly Will Play a Big Part in Manchester City's Run-In
Guardiola has seemingly entrusted Nico O'Reilly to be the starting left back for the rest of the season.
Now, we know Pep Guardiola will tinker with his lineup and formation like no other manager in the league, but O'Reilly is gaining more trust from his coach. After two assists against Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals, O'Reilly started against Leicester City and Manchester United. Guardiola could've opted for Josko Gvardiol to start at LB and bring in Abdukodir Khusanov next to Ruben Dias, but he went with the 20-year-old.
Having O'Reilly available will allow Gvardiol, more experienced that Khusanov, to pair Dias amid injuries.
He should be in line for multiple starts, and likely the nod in the FA Cup semifinals, with just seven games remaining in the campaign.
Pep Guardiola Needed to Get Omar Marmoush More Involved
When Man City signed Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, the immediate thought was: "Oh great, even more talent for Manchester City."
He's had a good start to life in Manchester and is tasked with leading the line in the wake of Erling Haaland's injury. Whether it was the club's intention all along after selling Julian Alvarez last summer or not, Marmoush should be the next star attacker for the Citizens.
He might've not scored on the day, but he's going to be a real problem for Premier League opponents in the coming years. A real talent that Guardiola needs to get the most out of given De Bruyne's departure at the end of the season. Perhaps let down by tactical decisions on the day, or defensive composure from their opponents, Marmoush had the least touches (34) of any outfield player to complete 90 minutes, per Fotmob.