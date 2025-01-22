PSG 4-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings From City's Collapse in Paris
In the highlight fixture of the day in the Champions League between two teams desperate for a victory, PSG defeated Manchester City 4–2 at the Parc des Princes.
Both teams looked cautious in the first half. Chances were few and far between, with an emphasis in defending well and maintaining a well structured shape taking center stage.
The first half script completely flipped for the second 45 minutes. Quickly out of the tunnel, Jack Grealish, who had just come in as a substitute, found a rebound inside the box and fired City into the lead. Only three minutes later, another fortunate bounce inside the box set up Erling Haaland to double City's lead. Once again, three minutes later, Bradley Barcola found Ousmane Dembele—another substitute—to bring PSG within one.
PSG dominated the rest of the way. When the clock hit the hour mark, Désiré Doué fired a shot that hit the crossbar and Barcola was there to tap in the rebound and bring the game level. With less than 15 minutes to go, João Neves got to the end of a long cross and headed home PSG's third to complete the comeback. Deep into stoppage time, Joško Gvardiol gifted Gonçalo Ramos PSG's fourth, capping off City's collapse.
Pep Guardiola's side now enter the final matchweek of the Champions League league phase on the outside looking in of the playoff places. If they fail to beat Club Brugge next week, Manchester City will be eliminated from the Champions League. PSG deservedly took all three points and catapulted into the playoff places, overtaking City in the standings.
Player ratings from the night below.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Gianluigi Donnaruma
6.3/10
RB: Achraf Hakimi
7.1/10
CB: Marquinhos
6.7/10
CB: Pacho
6.2/10
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.6/10
CM: Fabián RuIz
7.2/10
CM: Vitinha
8.1/10
CM: João Neves
8.9/10
RW: Kang-In Lee
6.9/10
LW: Bradley Barcola
8.7/10
ST: Désiré Doué
7/10
SUB: Ousmane Dembele (46' for Lee)
8.6/10
SUB: Warren Zaïre-Emery (61' for Ruiz)
6.5/10
SUB: Gonçalo Ramos (61' for Doué)
7.4/10
SUB: Lucas Hernández (81' for Barcola)
N/A
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-1-4-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Ederson
5.7/10
RB: Matheus Nunes
6.7/10
CB: Rúben Dias
6.3/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
5.7/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
4.9/10
DM: Mateo Kovačić
5.9/10
RW: Phil Foden
6.8/10
CM: Bernardo Silva
4.7/10
CM: Kevin De Bruyne
6.6/10
LW: Savinho
5.9/10
ST: Erling Haaland
7.4/10
SUB: Rico Lewis (46' for Dias)
6.6/10
SUB: Jack Grealish (46' for Savinho)
7.1/10
SUB: İlkay Gündoğan (70' for Kovačić)
6/10
SUB: James McAtee (70' for De Bruyne)
6.8/10
SUB: John Stones (78' for Nunes)
6.1/10