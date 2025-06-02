PSG's Club World Cup Opponents: Group Stage Fixtures, Locations, Kick-Off Times
Paris Saint-Germain return to the international stage just two weeks after winning the Champions League for the new-look FIFA Club World Cup.
Thirty-two teams from around the world will descend upon the United States for FIFA's new tournament. The group stage will be contested across the country before the knockout stage focuses the action in on the east coast. MetLife Stadium, the home of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, will also play host two the semifinals and final in this tournament.
Fresh off lifting their first European trophy, PSG are favored to go deep in the tournament. They might not have as easy of a group as other teams in the competition, but Luis Enrique's team will be feared wherever they go.
The potential for a rematch against Manchester City, a could-have-been Champions League semifinal with Real Madrid and more headline exciting knockout stage possibilities.
Here's everything you need to know about PSG's FIFA Club World Cup run.
What FIFA Club World Cup Group Are PSG in?
PSG are competing in Group B. Check out the full list of their opponents below including kick-off times and stadiums across the United States.
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Venue
Atlético Madrid
Sunday, June 15
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Rose Bowl Stadium
Botafogo
Thursday, June 19
9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST
Rose Bowl Stadium
Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 23
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Lumen Field
PSG will play two of their group stage games at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles. For their final game against Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders, they'll travel north to play at their opponent's home ground.
Where Are the FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Games Hosted?
Here's the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage schedule for PSG if they qualify for the round of 16:
Round of 16
- Dates: June 28 or 29, 2025
- Venues: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Quarterfinals
- Dates: July 4 and 5, 2025
- Venues: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field, MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Semifinals
- Dates: July 8 and 9, 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Final
- Date: July 13, 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
If PSG replicate their Champions League success, they could play in the final at the same venue slated to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.