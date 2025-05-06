PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Champions League Semifinals
Paris Saint-Germain can book their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday evening when they host Arsenal in their semifinal second leg.
PSG's assignment is simple: avoid defeat. Having secured a 1–0 victory in north London last week, the French champions know a draw or victory of any description will see them progress to the showpiece fixture, something they haven't managed since 2019/20. Ousmane Dembele's wonderful effort at the Emirates Stadium puts them in a commanding position.
However, Luis Enrique will be warning his players against complacency for the visit of the Gunners, who showcased their title-winning credentials against reigning champions Real Madrid in the previous round. PSG must be at the peak of their powers on Wednesday.
Here is how Les Parisiens could line up.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma–– Donnarumma wasn't overly worked during the first leg but still produced two mammoth stops to deny Gabriel Martinelli and, in particular, Leandro Trossard. The Italian has been exceptional in the Champions League knockout stages thus far.
RB: Achraf Hakimi— Hakimi's battle with Martinelli last week was intriguing but the Moroccan should have greater license to bomb up the right flank in Paris.
CB: Marquinhos— PSG's attacking dynamos have stolen the limelight this season but the experienced head of Marquinhos has helped keep things in motion. The skipper seldom comes out second best when tangling with Europe's elite.
CB: Willian Pacho— The summer recruit has enjoyed an excellent debut season in France and was rarely troubled during the first leg. Perhaps Mikel Merino, who could return to his makeshift number nine function, will cause him more problems.
LB: Nuno Mendes— Mendes scored some crucial goals in the quarterfinal victory over Aston Villa but will be more focussed on defensive responsibilities against the dazzling Bukayo Saka.
CM: Joao Neves— Neves spurned a promising opportunity to double PSG's cushion last week and the diminutive midfielder will be hoping that miss proves immaterial come the end of Wednesday's affair.
CM: Vitinha— PSG's tempo-setter in central midfield will be busy dictating things. PSG enjoyed 52% possession at the Emirates but will expect more on home soil, with Vitinha instrumental in Enrique's system.
CM: Fabían Ruiz— PSG's passing game is facilitated by three supreme technicians in the engine room, with Ruiz also expected to supply some attacking threat in and around the penalty area.
RW: Désiré Doué— The 19-year-old's form has been so impressive that he's kept fellow starlet Bradley Barcola out of the starting lineup since the turn of the year. Capable of operating on either wing, he will prove a handful for Arsenal's fullbacks.
ST: Ousmane Dembélé— There were fitness concerns over Dembélé, who injured his hamstring during the first leg. However, he has been passed fit for Wednesday's affair and will be aiming to add to his eight Champions League goals.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia— The nimble Georgian terrorised the Gunners for much of the first leg, as he'd done to Liverpool in the last 16. Kvaratskhelia's agility and two-footedness will cause chaos, even against a stubborn Arsenal defence.