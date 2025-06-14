PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: First Look at Champions League Winners Post-Final
Paris Saint-Germain dazzled the footballing world the last time they took to the field, and the European champions are favored by many to go all the way at this summer’s Club World Cup.
The revamped tournament is projected to be dominated by UEFA members, and PSG currently rank as the continent’s cream of the crop following their stunning performance in the Champions League final.
Crucial to their success during the knockout stages was Enrique’s lack of rotation, but the Spaniard is bound to offer more opportunities to his squad throughout the upcoming tournament. 24 players have travelled to the United States.
Their campaign begins against a tough opponent in Atlético Madrid, who beat them during the league phase, and victory on Sunday will set PSG up for a round of 16 berth as group winners.
Here’s how they could line up in Pasadena this weekend.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Enrique is bound to make changes from the Champions League final XI, but he’s unlikely to swap out his star goalkeeper. Donnarumma didn’t cover himself in glory the last time PSG faced Atlético.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—There aren’t too many alternatives to Hakimi, who opened the scoring in Munich, at right-back. Enrique could use Warren Zaïre-Emery there, but the young Frenchman is a midfielder by trade.
CB: Marquinhos—The long-time servant finally got his hands on the ultimate prize last month, and he’ll be the man lifting the all-new Club World Cup trophy aloft in East Rutherford should PSG prevail again.
CB: Lucas Beraldo—There’s scope for Enrique to switch Marquinhos’ partner. Willian Pacho was a mainstay in Europe and crucial to PSG’s success, but he could earn some respite here with Lucas Beraldo an able deputy.
LB: Lucas Hernandez—Nuno Mendes dominated the June international break as Portugal manager Roberto Martinez let him off the leash. He’ll have a big role to play this summer, but he may be eased back in by Enrique.
CM: Gabriel Moscardo—Moscardo joined the club in January but spent the second half of last season on loan at Reims, featuring in the French Cup final against his parent club. The holding midfielder has been included in Enrique’s squad for the tournament and his presence could offer PSG’s Portuguese midfield tandem a breather.
CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery—Some might’ve expected Zaïre-Emery to have made more of a leap in 2024–25, but competition was so fierce in PSG’s midfield. The teenager scored in the league phase meeting against Atléti last November.
CM: Fabian Ruíz—If Enrique opts to keep one of his recognized midfield starters from the final, it’s likely to be Fabian, who combines physicality with technical class.
RW: Désiré Doué—Doué lit up the Champions League final and will now be aiming to dazzle American audiences this summer.
ST: Gonçalo Ramos—Ousmané Dembélé is said to be carrying a knock, so he could be out of Enrique’s starting XI on Sunday. Ramos is a completely different forward, but he knows where the back of the net is.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—This PSG frontline may be without Dembélé, but there’s barely a drop in talent. Winter arrival Kvaratskhelia provided this team with another layer of unpredictability.
