PSG Predicted Lineup vs Inter: Champions League Final
“The best thing is there is nothing special to prepare," Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique confidently asserted ahead of his second Champions League final.
The Spanish coach led an MSN-inspired Barcelona to the promised land a decade ago. Now, Enrique is aiming to lead PSG to the pinnacle of the European game for the first time ever.
His team, after a sluggish start to their continental campaign, have switched gears and some in 2025. They’ve torn through the Premier League to reach Saturday’s showpiece event in Munich, where a wily Inter await. The experience of the Nerazzurri wildly contrasts the youthful exuberance of Les Parisiens, whose starting XI has rarely altered throughout the knockout stages.
Thus, we can make a pretty good guess as to what PSG’s starting lineup will be in Saturday’s final.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs Inter (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—After a woeful start to the competition, Donnarumma’s shot-stopping abilities have played a crucial role in PSG’s rise to the final. He’s one more big performance away from an all-time great campaign.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—Hakimi scored in the semifinal against Arsenal and has enjoyed a hugely productive Champions League campaign. He heads into the final with eight goal contributions to his name in the competition.
CB: Marquinhos—The veteran Brazilian defender is one of very few squad members boasting experience of the big game. Marquinhos was present for PSG’s slender defeat to Bayern Munich five years ago.
CB: William Pacho—Pacho joined the club last summer and has proven to be a revelation alongside the captain. No player has racked up more Champions League minutes for PSG than the defender this season.
LB: Nuno Mendes—While Mendes is more than willing to fly down his flank, he must perform a more conservative role to supply balance. His duel with Denzel Dumfries, who dominated against Barcelona in the semifinals, will be key.
CM: Vitinha—There are a couple of wonderful controllers poised to start in Saturday’s final, and the diminutive Vitinha will function as PSG’s deepest midfield operator.
CM: João Neves—The combative, do-it-all midfielder has starred in year one for the French giants and was particularly brilliant over two legs against Arsenal. This midfield tussle will be thrilling to watch.
CM: Fabian Ruiz—Enrique ditched Manuel Ugarte in favour of Fabian, who’s supplied extra grit and technique to PSG’s engine room. This is the Spaniard’s first Champions League final, but he was starting in the Euro 2024 final less than 12 months ago.
RW: Désiré Doué—PSG’s newfound identity is typified by the care-free Doué, who has all the makings of a superstar. He’s worked his way into Enrique’s preferred XI during the second half of the season and has been a regular during the knockout stages. He’ll roam from the right flank.
ST: Ousmane Dembélé—Dembéle’s utilisation as a false nine has been pivotal to PSG’s improvement in the new year, with the French forward enjoying the most prolific season of his career by some distance. It’d be fitting if he was the match-winner in Munich.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—PSG added another string to their bow by signing Kvaratskhelia in January despite the improved form of Bradley Barcola in 2024–25. Barcola started last week’s French Cup final, but the Georgian will come back in for the big one.