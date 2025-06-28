PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami: Dembele Faces Late Fitness Test
Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Inter Miami CF in the last 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.
The European champions, bar a surprise slip against Botafogo, impressed during the group stage, particularly sparkling in their 4–0 demolition of Atlético Madrid in their opener. They have one of the more favorable last 16 ties and will be expected to reach the last eight with relative ease.
PSG have been without their attacking talisman and Ballon d’Or candidate Ousmane Dembélé at the tournament but the Frenchman is closing in on a return to action. He’s pushing to rejoin an exceptional starting lineup.
Here’s how the French giants could line up against Inter Miami.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma didn’t face a single shot on target from Seattle Sounders last time out and will expect to be slightly busier against Inter Miami, especially with former clubmate Lionel Messi leading the line.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—The Morocco international has been in exceptional goalscoring form over recent weeks, netting five times in his last ten appearances for club and country.
CB: Marquinhos—The veteran offers such composure and authority in the heart of defense, with PSG reliant on their skipper to guide them through difficult moments in matches.
CB: Willian Pacho—Pacho enjoyed an astonishing debut season with PSG in 2024–25 and has already kept two clean sheets at the Club World Cup as he continues his defiant form.
LB: Nuno Mendes—Attacking fullbacks don’t come much better than Hakimi and Mendes, with the latter often given freedom to make marauding runs deep into enemy territory. He’s strong in one-v-ones in both halves.
CM: João Neves—The diminutive Portugal international is often overshadowed by his more glamorous midfield teammates, but Neves is similarly important to PSG’s possession game with his excellent distribution and terrier-like tackling.
CM: Vitinha—PSG’s metronome in the engine room, it’s hardly surprising that Vitinha is averaging more passes per 90 than anybody else at the tournament at the time of writing. He’s the heart of this wonderful team.
CM: Fabián Ruiz—The Spanish playmaker is such a silky performer and will be desperate to run rings around his veteran compatriot Sergio Busquets in Atlanta.
RW: Désiré Doué—Somewhat surprisingly, Doué is still awaiting his first goal or assist at the Club World Cup, but you would be brave to bet against the Frenchman opening his account in the last 16.
ST: Bradley Barcola—Dembélé could be utilized from the bench against Inter Miami, with Senny Mayulu, Gonçalo Ramos and Barcola all competing for the central striker position in his absence. The latter may win the battle.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—Kvaratskhelia has been an absolute nuisance for opposition left backs at the Club World Cup, leading the way for shots per 90 among his PSG teammates.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article