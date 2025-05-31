PSG Set New Champions League Final Record With Emphatic Win Over Inter
Paris Saint-Germain’s 5–0 win over Inter in the Champions League final set the record for the biggest margin of victory in the history of the competition’s final.
Inter’s outstanding showing against Barcelona in the semifinal had many feeling as though the 2025 Champions League final would be a battle of two elite sides, but PSG ensured it was anything but.
Désiré Doué was the star of the show as he set up Achraf Hakimi’s 12th-minute opener and celebrated his own goal eight minutes later, before the young forward fired home a third goal for PSG shortly after the hour mark.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a fourth soon after, matching the record margin of victory in the process, but PSG were not finished there.
After Bradley Barcola spurned the chance to add a fifth, 19-year-old substitute Senny Mayulu netted with just his second touch late on to cap off one of the most famous victories in competition history.
With a victory of five goals, PSG become just the first team to win by such a margin in either the Champions League or European Cup eras.
Biggest Wins in History of Champions League/European Cup Final
Result
Year
PSG 5–0 Inter
2025
Real Madrid 7–3 Frankfurt
1960
Bayern Munich 4–0 Atlético Madrid
1974
AC Milan 4–0 Steaua
1989
AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona
1994