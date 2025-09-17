‘He Clearly Deserves It’—PSG Sporting Director Passionately Gives 2025 Ballon d’Or Pick
We’re less than a week away from the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, where we’ll find out who will be recognized as the best player in the world.
The favorite to take home the Ballon d’Or award is Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmané Dembélé, thanks to his marvelous 2024–25 season where he helped the Parisians win four major trophies and was named the best player in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
Although there are other players in contention such as the Barcelona duo of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, PSG sporting director Luis Campos believes there shouldn’t be any discussion.
“If Ousmané [Dembélé] doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or it’ll be because the people who voted don’t have to competence to vote for the Ballon d’Or,” Campos told RMC Sport (via Mundo Deportivo). “The one who clearly deserves the Ballon is Ousmané Dembélé, there’s no discussion.”
“I’m speaking about last season, not a projection about Lamine Yamal in a few years.”
Campos played a key role in PSG landing Dembélé from Barcelona in the summer of 2023. In the Frenchman’s second year with the club, he became PSG’s talisman following the departure of Kylian Mbappé.
Playing in a more central role as a false nine in Luis Enrique’s fluid attacking system, Dembélé soared to new heights. The 28-year-old scored 35 goals and bagged 16 assists in 53 appearances in 2024–25, leading PSG in their greatest season.
“Ousmané Dembélé was named the best player in the Champions League, the best player in his league, he’s won it all. If his name was Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion,” Campos added.
On Monday, Sept. 22, Campos, along with the rest of the world, will figure out if Dembélé does indeed become the sixth French player to win the Ballon d’Or.