PSG Thumping Sees Real Madrid Match Unwanted Record in 2024–25 Season
Real Madrid’s 4–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal of the Club World Cup saw Los Blancos match their club record for the most goals conceded in a single season.
Defensive fragility was a key talking point during Carlo Ancelotti’s final season at the helm, and new manager Xabi Alonso failed to address the issue after being thrown in at the deep end for the Club World Cup.
The crushing defeat at the hands of PSG was the fifth time this season that Madrid conceded at least four goals in a game—the 4–4 draw with Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey did come over 120 minutes—and saw the club tie their own unwanted record for goals conceded in a single season.
By shipping four goals against PSG, Madrid ended the 2024–25 season having conceded 84 goals across all competitions. Not since 1998–99 have Madrid conceded so many goals.
It must be said that Madrid played more games than ever before this season, with the new Champions League format adding to the extra matches produced in the Club World Cup and new-look Spanish Supercopa.
Madrid did keep clean sheets in 22 games across all competitions but Ancelotti’s side flashed periods of significant concern at the back at times, with things spiraling out of control on a number of occasions.
Barcelona scored four in both Clásicos in La Liga and netted five in the final of the Supercopa. Other bruising defeats include a 3–0 loss to Arsenal and a 3–2 defeat to Barça in the final of the Copa del Rey.
Alonso is expected to hold crunch talks with Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and a whole host of players to address the poor end to their Club World Cup campaign, with the defensive work rate of his forwards of particular concern.