PSG vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain face off against a familiar opponent in their Club World Cup opener, as Atlético Madrid await in Pasadena on Sunday.
These two sides met for the first time in a competitive fixture during the all-new Champions League phase, and Atlético remarkably snatched a last-gasp 2–1 victory thanks to Ángel Correa’s goal on the breakaway.
PSG were dominant but somehow succumbed, with that defeat arriving at a time when Luis Enrique’s side hadn’t yet emerged as a potential contender to go all the way. They turned it on in the new year, slaying three Premier League sides amid their journey to the final. In Munich, the Parisians produced one of the all-time great performances on the big stage, thumping Inter 5–0 to claim their first Champions League crown.
2024–25 was a campaign which promised so much for Atléti after they won 15 on the bounce midway through the season. However, Diego Simeone’s side cruelly exited Europe at the hands of their Madrid neighbors and eventually fell away in the La Liga title race.
Victory in the U.S. would be a huge achievement for this group of players.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this blockbuster Club World Cup fixture.
What Time Does PSG vs. Atlético Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Pasadena, United States
- Stadium: Rose Bowl
- Date: Sunday, June 15
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / noon PT
- Referee: István Kovács (ROU)
PSG vs. Atlético Madrid Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- PSG: 0 wins
- Atlético Madrid: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: PSG 1–2 Atlético Madrid (November 6, 2024) – Champions League
Current Form (all competitions)
PSG
Atlético Madrid
PSG 5–0 Inter – 31/05/25
Girona 0–4 Atlético Madrid – 25/05/25
PSG 3–0 Reims – 24/05/25
Atlético Madrid 4–1 Real Betis – 18/05/25
PSG 3–1 Auxerre – 17/05/25
Osasuna 2–0 Atlético Madrid – 15/05/25
Montpellier 1–4 PSG – 10/05/25
Atlético Madrid 4–0 Real Sociedad – 10/05/25
PSG 2–1 Arsenal – 07/05/25
Aláves 0–0 Atlético Madrid – 03/05/25
How to Watch PSG vs. Atlético Madrid on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Catch every FIFA Club World Cup match live and on-demand
PSG Team News
There were no major surprises in regard to Luis Enrique’s 24-man squad for the tournament, but the Spaniard is set to shuffle his pack from the Champions League final for their opening game on Sunday evening.
Ousmane Dembélé was carrying a knock towards the end of the season and should earn some respite throughout the tournament. He could be out of Enrique’s starting XI here, with Gonçalo Ramos potentially getting the nod up top.
Bradley Barcola is also a minor injury concern, but PSG are blessed with an array of options in wide areas.
The likes of Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Ibrahim Mbaye could play big roles for the European champions this summer.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid
PSG predicted lineup vs. Atlético (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaïre-Emery, Moscardo, Ruiz; Doué, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia
Atlético Madrid Team News
Simeone has opted for a 30-man squad out in the United States, which includes three soon-to-be out-of-contract players: César Azpilicueta, Axel Witsel and Reinildo.
Atlético have no concerns on the injury front, and Simeone could be at full strength for their tournament opener on Sunday.
Despite their South American travails during the June break, the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and leading scorer Julián Alvarez are set to be included in Atléti’s starting XI. Alexander Sørloth scored a hat-trick off the bench on the final day of the La Liga season and is pushing for a start, but he’ll likely have to displace Antoine Griezmann.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Atlético predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-4-2): Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann
PSG vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction
Given the exhibition we enjoyed in Munich, it’s understandable as to why PSG are many people’s favorites to win the Club World Cup also. They’ll be there or thereabouts, but we shouldn’t be surprised if we see some sort of post-Champions League final hangover out in the U.S.
As good as they are, they’re not going to replicate the levels we saw against Inter throughout this tournament.
Thus, there’s scope for Atlético to earn a result here to get their campaign up and running. It may take a vintage Simeone-led display, but they’re unlikely to encounter a PSG team firing on all cylinders here.
Prediction: PSG 1–1 Atlético Madrid
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article