PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain and a seemingly unstoppable Bayern Munich come face to face in a must-see Champions League bout in Paris.
For the third time in the last year, the two European powerhouses are set for a star-studded heavyweight battle. PSG come into Tuesday’s clash with the confidence of having defeated Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals this summer.
Vincent Kompany’s men, though, have not stumbled since that meeting in Atlanta. Bayern Munich have collected 15 wins in their 15 matches this season, standing as the only club across Europe’s top five leagues to remain perfect in 2025–26.
PSG and Bayern Munich sit atop the 2025–26 Champions League league phase standings, each with a perfect record of three wins in three matches. Yet come the final whistle at the Parc des Princes, perfection will only be an option for one.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Champions League clash.
What Time Does PSG vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- PSG: 1 win
- Bayern Munich: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: PSG 2–0 Bayern Munich (July 5, 2025) - FIFA Club World Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
PSG
Bayern Munich
PSG 1–0 Nice - 1/11/25
Bayern Munich 3–0 Bayer Leverkusen - 1/11/25
Lorient 1–1 PSG - 29/10/25
Köln 1–4 Bayern Munich - 29/10/25
Brest 0–3 PSG - 25/10/25
Mönchengladbach 0–3 Barcelona - 25/10/25
Bayer Leverkusen 2–7 PSG - 21/10/25
Bayern Munich 4–0 Club Brugge - 22/10/25
PSG 3–3 Strasbourg - 17/10/25
Bayern Munich 2–1 Dortmund - 18/10/25
How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One
PSG Team News
Luis Enrique will be unable to call upon Désiré Doué for the all-important clash. The 20-year-old was stretched off the pitch in PSG’s 1–1 draw against Lorient last week after suffering a thigh injury.
The defending European champions will also be without Illia Zabarnyi, who was sent off against Bayer Leverkusen. The center back must serve a one-game suspension for his red card, leaving him ineligible to play on Tuesday night.
Expect Marquinhos then to partner Willian Pacho in defense, while reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé leads the line for the Parisians.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
PSG predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3): Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola.
Bayern Munich Team News
Bayern Munich are still without long-term absentees Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Itō and Jamal Musiala. Although Kompany confirmed Davies’s recovery is ahead of schedule, the fullback is still months away from action.
Otherwise, expect Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Michael Olise to return to the XI after all three stars only made second-half cameos at the weekend. Kompany also limited Aleksandar Pavlović’s minutes against Bayer Leverkusen to give the midfielder rest ahead of the team’s trip to Paris.
The only real question mark surrounding Kompany’s lineup is who gets the nod at left back. Raphaël Guerreiro, Tom Bischof and Josip Stanišić have all shared minutes on the left flank.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Gnabry, Díaz; Kane.
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction
Choosing between a PSG side that has hardly put a foot wrong on Europe’s biggest stage this year and a Bayern Munich team that simply does not lose is nearly impossible.
PSG’s stumbles in Ligue 1 this season set them apart from their upcoming opponents, but the backing of the home crowd pulls the lever back even. The only thing for certain is the game promises goals from two of the most dangerous strikers in European football.