Bayern Munich Receive Encouraging Alphonso Davies Injury Return Timeline
Alphonso Davies could be returning to the pitch sooner than expected for both Bayern Munich and the Canadian men’s national team this fall.
According to Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, the 24-year-old is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ACL injury. Davies suffered the long-term injury in Canada’s Concacaf Nations League third-place match against the United States back in March.
The fullback missed Canada’s Concacaf Gold Cup matches in the summer, which were the nation’s final competitive games ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. Davies also missed Bayern’s FIFA Club World Cup matches, the preseason and the club’s entire Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League campaigns so far this season.
Signed through the 2030 season, Davies returned to training with Bayern in September and has quickly ramped up the intensity and participation levels of his sessions as he continues to gain strength after undergoing surgery.
“It’s definitely looking good,” said Kompany on Friday afternoon. “I hoped [Davies would] be back at the beginning of January, but as things stand now, it might be a bit sooner.
“If he can play a few games in December, then everyone will have done a wonderful job. If things continue to go well, then we might have a very, very fit Alphonso Davies back.”
Davies Optimistic About His Recovery Timeline
Davies also provided an update on his status in an interview with Bayern Munich’s official website: “The process is more difficult mentally than physically...the muscles will come back by themselves, but not knowing how long you’re out for or whether you can do certain things—that’s hard
“I’m running and training well. I just need to get a bit more muscle mass on my right leg...When the doctors told me how long it could take after the injury, I thought: ‘Wow, that’s going to be a long journey.’ But it’s all looking good now.”
In the weeks following Davies’ injury, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen accused Canada Soccer of being “grossly negligent” for playing him despite his discomfort in a match Bayern deemed unnecessary. At the time, there were reports that Bayern would pursue legal action against Canada Soccer; however, nothing followed up.
Initially, Davies’ timeline had him out until 2026. In September, Canada boss Jesse Marsch revealed that Davies was a slight possibility for the nation’s November friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela, but that timeline appears to have been too ambitious, even as the 24-year-old looks at a return before the new year.
Canada fell two spots to No. 28 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Friday, but have mainly found positive results without Davies, including victories against beating Romania and Wales, as well as a draw with Colombia. Bayern, meanwhile, sit atop the Bundesliga with six wins after six games heading into Saturday’s Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund.