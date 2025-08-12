PSG vs. Tottenham: UEFA Super Cup Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Udine plays host to the 2025 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, as Paris Saint-Germain take on Tottenham Hotspur.
These two teams have combined for one appearance in this annual fixture, contested between the Champions League and Europa League winners since 2000.
PSG were thumped 9–2 over two legs by Juventus back in 1996, but many are projecting Luis Enrique’s side to dish out a beating of their own here, as they face Thomas Frank’s incomplete Lilywhites.
Spurs have had ups and downs under their new boss in pre-season, with a 1–0 victory over Arsenal arriving in between a drab stalemate with Luton Town and a 4–0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich. However, after claiming their first major trophy since 2008 in Bilbao, the Lilywhites may have suddenly developed a taste for silverware.
They’re facing the world’s best team in PSG, but the European champions showed signs of fallibility at the Club World Cup, losing the final to Chelsea 3–0. They haven’t played since that defeat in New Jersey, which was a month ago.
What Time Does PSG vs. Tottenham Kick-Off?
- Location: Udine, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Friuli
- Date: Wednesday, August 13
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: João Pinheiro (POR)
- VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)
PSG vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitve meeting between PSG and Tottenham.
Current Form (All Competitions)
PSG
Tottenham
Chelsea 3–0 PSG - 13/07/25
Bayern Munich 4–0 Tottenham - 07/08/25
PSG 4–0 Real Madrid - 09/07/25
Tottenham 1–1 Newcastle - 03/08/25
PSG 2–0 Bayern Munich - 05/07/25
Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25
PSG 4–0 Inter Miami - 29/06/25
Luton 0–0 Tottenham - 26/07/25
Seattle Sounder 0–2 PSG - 23/05/25
Tottenham 2–2 Wycombe - 26/07/25
PSG Team News
PSG completed the signing of Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth on Tuesday, but he won’t be making his debut at the Stadio Friuli. Marquinhos and Willian Pacho, who was suspended for the Club World Cup final, will start at centre-back for the European champions.
João Neves picked up a two-game suspension for his hair pull on Marc Cucurella in PSG’s 3–0 defeat to the Blues, and will miss the Super Cup as a result. Warren Zaïre-Emery should deputize for the Portuguese international in midfield.
There’s also set to be a change between the sticks, with Gianluigi Donnarumma poised to leave the club amid a contract dispute. The Italian goalkeeper hasn’t been included in Enrique’s squad, and we should see new signing Lucas Chevalier make his first PSG start here.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
PSG predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3): Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
Tottenham Team News
Frank has named a 22-man squad for Wednesday’s Super Cup, with Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie among those who have flown to Udine. Solanke has missed much of pre-season with an ankle injury, while Udogie has been dealing with a knee issue.
Supporters will hope that both players are included in the starting XI in Udine, but Frank does have Djed Spence and Richarlison waiting in reserve.
New signings João Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus will make their competitive debuts, but another new arrival, Kota Takai, is out injured. James Maddison has joined Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Radu Drăgușin on the sidelines with a ruptured ACL.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Solanke
PSG vs. Tottenham Score Prediction
PSG haven’t played since the Club World Cup final, but the connections within Enrique’s framework are so deep-rooted that they’re unlikely to miss a beat in Udine.
Thomas Frank’s Brentford were able to trouble the aristocracy in one-off meetings, and the Dane will be aiming to oversee a considerable upset on Wednesday. His Tottenham squad is far from complete, and it’s hard to imagine this spirited side coping with the swashbuckling, telepathic brilliance of the Parisians, especially given what we saw in Munich last week.
Favourites PSG will win their first Super Cup.