‘Quite Clear’—Enzo Maresca Reveals Transfer Plan for Exciting Chelsea Youngster
Enzo Maresca has revealed he has no plans to sell Josh Acheampong amid transfer links with several Champions League rivals.
The 19-year-old’s future looked uncertain at the beginning of last season after issues regarding a new contract, but he’s featured semi-regularly for Chelsea since penning fresh terms last December.
The highly rated right-back has now featured 14 times for the senior team, earning plenty of minutes during Chelsea’s Europa Conference League journey last term. He played the entirety of the recent 3–0 victory over Espérance de Tunis at the FIFA Club World Cup, too.
Acheampong has impressed when called upon and has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United as a result, but Maresca has insisted the defender’s future lies at Stamford Bridge.
“The clubs that you mentioned like Josh, but we also like Josh,” said the Italian. “All clubs like good players. My idea, my plan with Josh is quite clear. I really like Josh and I think potentially he can be a top defender for this club.
“It’s on him also to have the right timing to do things. We are full of young players here, full of talented players, even defenders, so I feel the best plan for Josh is to be with us, and I’m very happy if he’s going to be with us.”
Acheampong is one of many exciting young talents at Chelsea but he has stellar competition for a place in the team. Club captain Reece James and Malo Gusto are ahead of him in the pecking order, although the former has often been utilised in midfield under Maresca.
But Acheampong will have the opportunity to impress Maresca next season given Chelsea seemingly have no intention of allowing an exit on either a permanent or temporary basis.