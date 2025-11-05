The 20 Best Left Backs in Soccer History—Ranked
The left back position isn’t regarded as the most glamourous—indeed at Sunday League level, it tends to be where you hide your weakest player.
However, we’re not talking about Sunday League footballers here. Over the last century, we've seen some exceptionally talented footballers nail down a spot at left back, achieving brilliant things in the process.
As time has gone on, attacking flair and ability on the ball has become more and more important, but there’s no doubting the greatness of those who paved the way in eras where defensive structure was the name of the game.
Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the 20 best to ever lace up a pair of boots.
20. Jose Antonio Camacho
José Antonio Camacho made over 500 appearances for Real Madrid, winning an incredible 19 major honours, including nine La Liga titles.
Need we say more? Probably not—but we will.
A classic, old-school full back, Camacho lacked the attacking flair of modern greats, but what he missed in forward prowess, he more than made up for with defensive steel, leadership, and an unmistakable aura that screamed: don’t mess.
A bruiser, a battler, and at times, a bully, the Spaniard was the kind of defender opponents genuinely dreaded facing.
19. Andrew Robertson
Andrew Robertson might not have the glamorous name of some of his Brazilian or Italian counterparts, but make no mistake—at his peak, he was a world-class left back and perhaps the biggest bargain signing in Premier League history.
Signed for just £8 million in 2017 by Liverpool from Hull City, Robbo quickly established himself as one of the division’s most ferocious, tenacious, and effective defenders—the perfect fit for Jürgen Klopp’s high-pressing side.
Fast forward nearly a decade, and he’s helped Liverpool win just about everything (often multiple times), making over 350 appearances and racking up countless assists from the left flank.
Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, the pair were often compared to Brazilian icons Carlos and Cafu—high praise for what remains one of the most devastating full back duos in Premier League history.
18. David Alaba
You have to be some player to not only turn out for both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid—but to be a serial winner for each. And that’s exactly what David Alaba is: some player.
Supremely versatile, the Austrian was the ever-reliable cog in a Bayern Munich machine that dominated German (and occasionally European) football for over a decade. Whether deployed at left back, centre back, central midfield, attacking midfield, or even on the wing, Alaba always delivered—helping the Bavarians to 10 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, and countless other honours.
At Real Madrid, he’s continued that same trend, winning another two Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles, once again filling whatever role the team needs.
A supremely gifted technician and intelligent defender, Alaba might have ranked even higher on this list if he’d actually spent more of his career playing there.
17. Eric Abidal
Sometimes you can’t help but wonder how Éric Abidal’s career might have unfolded had he not been diagnosed with cancer in 2011—a cruel twist that cut short what could have been an even greater peak.
That said, what Abidal achieved before that setback remains remarkable.
He first rose to prominence at Lyon, where he was a key figure in their dominant era, winning three consecutive Ligue 1 titles. His performances there earned him a move to Barcelona, where he became the quiet cornerstone of one of football’s most dominant dynasties. While the likes of Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Xavi grabbed the headlines, Abidal was the calm, intelligent, and relentlessly dependable presence that allowed Barça’s attacking brilliance to flourish.
In six years at the Camp Nou, he won four La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, and a host of other honours. Yet perhaps his most inspiring triumph came later—lifting the Greek Super League with Olympiacos after returning from cancer treatment.
It was the perfect reflection of who Abidal was: a champion both on and off the pitch, defined as much by his courage and resilience as by his footballing class.
16. Silvio Marzolini
Argentina is known for producing legendary attackers — Messi, Maradona, Batistuta—but it’s also had its share of brilliant defenders, few greater than Silvio Marzolini, widely regarded as the nation’s best-ever left back.
Marzolini doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves, largely because he spent almost his entire career at Boca Juniors, but his influence on the game was immense. He was a pioneer, one of the world’s first true attacking full backs—blessed with pace, strength, and elegance on the flank.
A five-time Primera División champion, Marzolini helped redefine what it meant to play left back. Simply put, he walked so modern wing-backs could run.
15. Gianluca Zambrotta
Yes, Gianluca Zambrotta was technically a right back—but that barely scratches the surface. The definition of versatility, he was also a left back, a centre back, a winger, a central midfielder, and sometimes, a striker (yes, really).
Simply put, he could do it all.
Blessed with two strong feet and exceptional technical ability, Zambrotta was a joy to watch in his prime. During his early years at Juventus, he terrorised defences with his tireless overlapping runs, pinpoint crosses, and willingness to take on opponents one-on-one—helping the Bianconeri to multiple Serie A titles in the early 2000s.
As he matured, his game evolved. The explosive wing back became a composed, tactically intelligent defender—just as capable of halting attacks as he was of launching them with clever, incisive passes.
A World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, Zambrotta was the complete modern full back before the term even existed.
14. Jordi Alba
Jordi Alba is widely regarded as one of the greatest full backs in the history of Spanish football.
Known for his blistering pace, tireless engine, and sharp technical ability, Alba turned the left flank into his personal playground—just as capable of shutting down opposing wingers as he was of surging forward to whip in pinpoint crosses.
During his illustrious spell with Barcelona, he collected 16 major trophies, including six La Liga titles, while also lifting silverware on the international stage with Spain as a European champion.
13. Karl-Heinz Schnellinger
Karl-Heinz Schnellinger was nicknamed “Volkswagen”—not because he was flashy, but because he was utterly reliable.
Regarded as one of the most complete left backs of his generation, the German first found success at home with FC Köln, before becoming a key part of a legendary AC Milan side that conquered both Italy and Europe in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
On the international stage, Schnellinger was equally consistent, though major silverware with West Germany always narrowly eluded him—finishing runner-up at the 1966 World Cup, third in 1970, and fourth in 1958.
Still, he forever etched his name into football folklore by scoring his only international goal in the 1970 World Cup semi-final against Italy—a match famously dubbed “The Game of the Century.”
12. Bixente Lizarazu
The younger generation may know Bixente Lizarazu as a “Hero” card in EA FC, but for the older lot, he’s remembered as the energetic, supremely technical left back who helped France dominate world football in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The starting left back for Les Bleus as they won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, Lizarazu, despite his diminutive stature, was a force—capable of delivering pinpoint crosses in the final third while tracking back to make crunching tackles on players much bigger than him. (There’s a reason he took up Jiu-Jitsu after his playing days.)
Domestically, while he made his name at Bordeaux, it’s at Bayern Munich where he’s best remembered—playing a starring role in six Bundesliga triumphs and the 2001 Champions League win, where he calmly converted Bayern’s penultimate penalty in a dramatic shootout victory over Valencia.
11. Denis Irwin
Few left backs in football history embodied consistency quite like Denis Irwin.
A cornerstone of Manchester United’s dominance throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the dependable Irishman quietly went about his business while collecting an astonishing haul of silverware.
Equally adept in defence and attack, Irwin was the model of balance—calm under pressure at the back yet confident venturing forward, where his precise delivery and dead-ball ability often made the difference.
Seven Premier League titles later, Irwin’s legacy as one of the most reliable and quietly brilliant defenders of his era stands strong.
10. Antonio Cabrini
Spending his entire career in Italy, it was at Juventus where Antonio Cabrini enjoyed his best days.
During his 13 years in Turin, Cabrini won, well, absolutely everything—including six Serie A titles and a European Cup.
The Italian also experienced success on the international stage. As a 20-year old, Cabrini won the Best Young Player award at the 1978 World Cup, and won the tournament four years later.
9. Andreas Brehme
Andreas Brehme is best known for scoring the winning goal for Germany in the 1990 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina from an 85th-minute penalty—but the German legend was far more than that single moment.
Supremely versatile, Brehme was deployed wherever he was needed and rarely put a foot wrong.
As an attacking left back, however, he truly shone. His left foot was a wand—able to whip balls into the box with terrifying precision and smash long-range free-kicks that are now the stuff of folklore. (Though he was also competent with his right foot.)
Third place in the 1990 Ballon d’Or, Brehme also enjoyed domestic success almost everywhere he went, winning silverware with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and most notably 1. FC Kaiserslautern, whom he helped lift an unlikely Bundesliga title in 1997–98—just a year after the club had been promoted from the second division.
8. Nilton Santos
Botafogo’s Nilton Santos was a one-club man, spending his entire domestic career with Botafogo.
Nicknamed "The Encyclopedia" for his knowledge of the game, Santos was one of the game’s first all-round defenders, possessing world class ability in defence and attack.
Despite winning six trophies at club level, Santos’ true career highlights came with the national team. He was part of the Brazilian World Cup winning squads in 1958 and 1962 – recording an assist in the 1958 World Cup final for a 17-year old Pele.
7. Marcelo
Marcelo retired in 2025 as one of the most electrifying full backs in football history.
From the moment he signed for Real Madrid in 2006, it was clear he was no ordinary defender. Blending Brazilian flair with tireless energy and a left foot seemingly made for magic, Marcelo lit up the Santiago Bernabéu, equally capable of shutting down attacks as he was of igniting them.
He played a starring role in the Real Madrid teams that lifted four Champions League titles in five years, leaving his mark on each final.
In 2014, his extra-time goal sealed the victory over Atlético Madrid; in 2016, he calmly converted a decisive penalty in the shootout against the same rivals. He set up Marco Asensio’s strike in the 2017 Cardiff final against Juventus and sent in the cross that Gareth Bale spectacularly finished in 2018—moments that showcased his attacking brilliance as much as his defensive capabilities.
6. Ashley Cole
You’d do well to find a full back in the Premier League era who even comes close to Ashley Cole.
After coming through the ranks at Arsenal, Cole earned his way into the first team after a loan spell at Crystal Palace. During his seven years at the Gunners, the Englishman won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups, and was a key part of the side that went the 2003/04 campaign unbeaten.
Following a controversial move to neighbours Chelsea, Cole went from strength to strength, adding a Premier League, four FA Cups, a League Cup, and a Champions League to his trophy cabinet.
And while most of the English ‘Golden Generation’ failed miserably, Cole was always considered one of the ones who never let his standards drop for the national side. He retired from the Three Lions in 2014 with over 100 caps for the Three Lions.
5. Roberto Carlos
With lightning pace and a rocket of a left foot, Roberto Carlos epitomised the modern day full back.
After spending the first few years of his career in Brazil, and an unfortunate spell at Inter Milan, Carlos made a name for himself when he was brought to the Bernabéu by Fabio Capello.
During his nine years at Real Madrid, the Brazilian made 524 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, scoring 69 times as he won four league titles and three Champions Leagues.
His international career was equally as impressive, winning two Copa Americas and scoring once in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph. He ended his international career with 125 caps for Selecao—a figure then-bettered only by Cafu.
Oh, and he’s also the scorer of perhaps the greatest free-kick of all-time.
4. Giacinto Facchetti
Standing at 6’3” tall, Giacinto Facchetti had the technique to match his physical capability.
Throughout his 18-year career at Inter Milan, the Italian established himself as one of football’s first great attacking full backs, largely due to his ability to unleash a fierce shot on either foot.
Facchetti spent his entire career with I Nerazzurri, winning four league titles and back-to-back European Cups in 1963–64 and 1964/65. He even returned to Inter as chairman for the final two years of his life in 2004.
3. Ruud Krol
Former Ajax man Ruud Krol had tremendous composure, reading of the game, and brilliant on-the-ball ability.
During his 12-year spell in Amsterdam, Krol won six Eredivisie titles, and was part of a side that won three European Cups in a row. He was equally brilliant on the international stage, scoring a beauty against Argentina as the Netherlands, at their peak with Johan Cruyff in the side, reached the 1974 World Cup final, and then captaining them to the same stage four years later.
After spells at Vancouver Whitecaps, Napoli, and Cannes, Krol retired from the game in 1986 as one of his country’s finest-ever, and most decorated, players.
2. Paul Breitner
If you think the likes of Alphonso Davies and Andy Robertson are (or in Robbo’s case, were) impressive going forward, then you’ll be gobsmacked by Paul Breitner’s record.
In his 13-year career, the German scored 103 goals in 369 league appearances. His trophy cabinet isn’t half bad, either. In his nine seasons at Bayern Munich, Breitner won five Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokals, and a European Cup. His three-year spell at Real Madrid also drew in silverware, winning La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey once.
Breitner brought this success with him to the German national team, winning Euro 1972 as a 21-year old, and then scoring in the World Cup final two years later as Die Mannschaft defeated Netherlands.
1. Paolo Maldini
Paolo Maldini is not only considered to be the best left back, but is also widely regarded as the best all-round defender of all time.
Il Capitano may not match up to the definition of a modern day full back, given that he wasn’t overly attack-minded. However, when it came to defensive solidity, there was no one better.
He showed this best in the 1987–88 and 1993–94 seasons. In the 1987–88 season, Maldini lined up alongside Franco Baresi, Filippo Galli, and Mauro Tassotti in defence, as AC Milan conceded just 14 goals in 30 league games.
And then in the 1993–94 campaign, the Rossoneri once again boasted the best defensive record in the league—conceding just 15 in 34. This brought the Serie A title to Milan, despite scoring just 36 goals all season. To put that into context, only two sides scored fewer in the 2019–20 season in Italy’s top flight.
In his 25-year spell at San Siro, Maldini won five European Cups—a number bettered only by a handful of Real Madrid players. On top of this, he has seven Scudetti to his name, and a Coppa Italia. With phenomenal numbers and incredible longevity, there is no denying that Paolo Maldini is simply the best left back there’s ever been.