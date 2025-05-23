Raphinha’s Dream Revealed After Barcelona Contract Extended to 2028
Raphinha has revealed his dream to continue as a Barcelona player for the rest of his career, after reaching an agreement to extend his contract until 2028.
The Brazilian winger has been incredible throughout 2024–25, with his goals and assists underpinning the club’s La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España domestic treble.
His existing contract still had another two years left to run, but Raphinha has officially been rewarded with an extra season on top to make it three more years, at least.
The news quickly follows Hansi Flick’s contract extension, while the club is expected to shortly secure an agreement for Lamine Yamal’s deal, as well as Eric García and Iñigo Martínez.
“I’ve spoken with the president...all the people in charge have put their trust in me for a second time, and this is very gratifying and very special for me,” Raphinha told Barça One.
“I’m very happy to feel like you for another year. I’ve achieved a personal goal. I hope to continue bringing lots of joy to our fans. As I’ve told my family, my dream is to be here until the end of my career, and I hope to do so by playing at my best.”
Raphinha, who has often captained Barcelona this season when more senior players have been unavailable, will be 31 when this new contract expires at the end of 2027–28.
“I’m the dad, the captain, the uncle who has to be more responsible than when I arrived, not that I wasn’t,” he explained.
“But the years go by and you become more mature. I’ve matured a lot since I arrived. And I can still do more, with everyone’s help. I hope to become a better footballer and a better person.
“I hope to continue scoring many goals, providing many assists, and winning many titles in this shirt. My personal goal is to win titles every year and go out to see the fans happy for what we’ve done. I want to bring joy to the fans and the people at the club. It’s always been my goal to win many titles in this shirt; it has been since I arrived, and it still is.”