‘Thought About Leaving’—Raphinha Reveals Barcelona Exit Talks
Barcelona winger Raphinha admitted he seriously considered leaving the club before the start of last season, after being hurt by people wanting to see him replaced with Nico Williams and presented the opportunity to earn a massive salary in Saudi Arabia.
As it happened, Barça failed in their pursuit of Williams off the back of his international breakout at Euro 2024, lacking the financial muscle to make it happen. Raphinha had already been persuaded to say no to the Saudi Pro League upon Hansi Flick’s hiring, and 2024–25 turned into a career year.
The Brazilian hit 60 combined goals and assists across all competitions, including 22 in 14 matches in the Champions League alone. Barça won La Liga and reached the final four of the Champions League for only the second time since last winning it in 2014–15. For his contributions, Raphinha was nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the first time, placing fifth in the vote standings.
But it could have so easily been very different.
“I’ve been playing football since I was 15, I’ve been through good times and bad times everywhere, so there came a point when I thought it was time to take care of myself and my family,” Raphinha told ESPN on the enormous decision he made just over a year ago.
“The offer we had from Saudi Arabia really tempted me. It would have solved not just my personal life, but also the lives of my parents, my son...a lot of people. Obviously, we thought about leaving [Barcelona]. I thought it might be time to leave, but then we talked to [Flick], first on the phone and then at the beginning of the preseason, and he managed to convince me to stay. I’m glad he did.”
Barcelona’s very public pursuit of Williams, who lit up Euro 2024 in tandem with Lamine Yamal, was tough for Raphinha. The Spain international was targeted as a supposed upgrade on the left wing, with many expecting Raphinha to be sacrificed to raise the capital.
“It’s impossible to name them all [the people who wanted me out],” he said. “Suddenly, I wasn’t doing what they thought I should be doing, what they thought I had to do. So, because I wasn’t the player they expected, many wanted me out, they thought I had no future at the club.”
Raphinha vs. Nico Williams
Goals, assists (all competitions) since 2022–23
Season
Raphinha
Nico Williams
2024–25
60 (34G, 26A)
18 (11G, 7A)
2023–24
23 (10G, 13A)
26 (8G, 18A)
2022–23
22 (10G, 12A)
13 (9G, 4A)