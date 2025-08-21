Rasmus Hojlund ‘Issues Man Utd Exit Demand’ After AC Milan Talks Stall
Rasmus Højlund has challenged his suitors to commit to a permanent transfer if he is to leave Manchester United this summer, it has emerged.
The Dane has publicly pledged his commitment to United but is thought to be increasingly open to a summer departure following the arrival of Benjamin Šeško. Even with the new recruit only fit enough for a place on the bench, Højlund did not even make the matchday squad for United’s season-opener against Arsenal.
AC Milan director Igli Tare openly admitted they were chasing a deal for Højlund but, according to Sky Sports News, talks have now fallen through after the Serie A side failed to propose a deal which satisfied the striker.
Milan wanted a loan with an option to make the move permanent, but Højlund wants a sense of certainty about his next move and is pushing interested sides to either sign him outright this summer, or at least commit to an obligation to sign him in 2026 after an initial loan.
With Milan falling out of the picture, Napoli have emerged as rival suitors as Antonio Conte searches for a replacement to the injured Romelu Lukaku, who is expected to miss several months of the 2025–26 season.
Højlund’s demands have been communicated to Napoli, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, and the Serie A outfit must now decide whether to pursue a permanent deal for the Dane, who is one of several options under consideration.
It is stressed that United manager Ruben Amorim has not firmly closed the door to Højlund, instead challenging the 22-year-old to fight for minutes and insisting there is still a place for him at Old Trafford, but Højlund is well aware that he has fallen down the pecking order this summer.
A return to Serie A, where Højlund announced himself with Atalanta before his £72 million ($96.9 million) move to United, is seen as a likely outcome, but he is under pressure to accept a proposal before the transfer window closes on September 1.