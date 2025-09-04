Rasmus Hojlund Makes Career Admission in First Napoli Comments After Failed Man Utd Spell
Rasmus Højlund opened up in his first interview with new club Napoli after completing a deadline day move to the reigning Serie A champions from Manchester United.
The Danish forward first joined Manchester United in 2023 after entering the spotlight with Atalanta. Højlund scored 10 goals in his first Premier League campaign, but struggled mightily the second time around, netting just four as the Red Devils finished a dismal 15th. He added an additional six in the Europa League as well en-route a runners-up finish.
In turn, Ruben Amorim moved to revamp his attack this past transfer window bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško. Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were told to find new clubs, while Højlund reluctantly decided his best bet was to leave too.
The Dane landed in Naples, joining up with Antonio Conte, Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay. Højlund likely plays a role while Romelu Lukaku recovers from injury, but given the Dane’s overall perception it’s easy to forget he’s just 22-years-old. Granted his loan move gets made permanent based on a Champions League qualification clause, he is a long-term project for Napoli.
Speaking in his first interview with the club, Højlund opened up about his move back to Italy.
“I come with a lot to prove, I want to show myself in the best team in Italy, and Napoli is going to be very, very good. I always work hard, I like to say I want to die on the pitch, to give everything for the team, to score goals, create, and fight for everything,” the striker said.
“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity, I’m very, very grateful and I’m going to do my best to make us win something this year again, and to do the fans and club proud.”
Højlund hopes to follow in former, and now again, teammate McTominay. The Scotsman enjoyed a career renaissance under Conte. McTominay won the Serie A Most Valuable Player award last season. He also was nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year, the first time in his career—the first Scottish player since Ally McCoist in 1987 to be shortlisted for the award.