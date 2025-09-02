‘Unforgettable’—Alejandro Garnacho Bids Emotional Man Utd Farewell After Chelsea Switch
Alejandro Garnacho chose to focus on the positive memories from his time with Manchester United as he bid farewell to the Red Devils following his departure to Chelsea.
The Blues sealed a £40 million ($54.2 million) move for the Argentina international late in the summer window, ending weeks of uncertainty which was sparked by a clash between Garnacho and United manager Ruben Amorim late in the 2025–26 season.
Having already been dropped alongside Marcus Rashford for the Manchester derby in December 2024, Garnacho fumed at the decision to start him on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. His public frustrations ultimately saw Amorim decide he was no longer welcome at Old Trafford.
It brought a disappointing end to a five-year spell in Manchester which yielded 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 senior appearances for United, but Garnacho’s parting message was filled with nothing but positivity.
“Dear Manchester,” he wrote on Instagram. “After an unforgettable five years, this special chapter in my life now comes to a close. We have created moments that will stay with me forever, and I’m very grateful for this.
“To the coaches, staff, and my teammates, thank you for believing in me. Every time I wore the badge, I gave everything I had.
“I leave proud of what we achieved together and excited for what’s to come. Wishing the club nothing but success for the future, while I look forward to giving my all in the next chapter of my career.”
Garnacho became the penultimate arrival at Chelsea of the summer transfer window, with attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on Deadline Day to complete Chelsea’s recruitment.
Attack was the primary area of concern for Blues boss Enzo Maresca who, alongside Garnacho, brought in Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund to compete on the left wing. Estêvão arrived from Palmeiras to bolster positions out wide, while Liam Delap and João Pedro were signed as strikers.
Delap’s recent hamstring injury forced Chelsea into one final U-turn as they recalled young striker Marc Guiu from a loan with Sunderland to cover for the England international.