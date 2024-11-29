Rasmus Hojlund's Brace Secures Ruben Amorim's First Man Utd Victory
Ruben Amorim got his first Manchester United win in his Old Trafford debut as his team defeated Bodø/Glimt 3–2 in an eventful game on the back of a magnificent performance from Rasmus Højlund.
The Danish striker was involved in all three United goals of the night. His pressing forced goalkeeper, Nikita Haikin into a mistake, leaving Alejandro Garnacho free to open the scoring inside 60 seconds. Højlund later equalized after United lost the lead, scoring a beautiful volley after a great touch near the end of the first half. After the break, Højlund scored a tap-in to secure his brace and United's victory after a great play between Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte.
Højlund now has three goals in the UEFA Europa League this season and looked confident throughout the match. He admitted that he likes the system Amorim is keen on employing with the Red Devils since it's similar to the one that suited him well during his Atalanta days.
Amorim made six changes to the lineup that could only muster a draw against Ipswich Town over the weekend. The team improved in the Portuguese manager's second game in charge, with a number of solid performances. However, the mental lapses and untimely mistakes continue to be habitual and it remains evident that Manchester United is a work in progress.
The victory had Old Trafford buzzing, something Amorim recognized and appreciated. "The stadium doesn't know me, I came from Portugal, I did nothing for this club yet. The way [the Old Trafford fans] make me feel at home, it's so special. It's not after something it's before something. This is something special and I will keep this until the end of my career," Amorim said.
Manchester United climbed to 12th in the Europa League standings with nine points, one back of the direct qualification places with three games to go in the league phase.
The Red Devils will be back in action for Amorim's Old Trafford Premier League debut. Everton will visit the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, Dec. 1, with United keen on climbing up to the top half of the table.