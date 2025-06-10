‘Everyone Knows’—Rayan Cherki's Message to Man City Fans as €36 Million Transfer Completed
Manchester City announced the signing of Rayan Cherki from Lyon with the player calling the move a personal dream.
The reported €36 million ($41.1 million) transfer sees Cherki sign a five-year deal at his new club which will keep him there until 2030. According to Fabrizio Romano, there's an additional €6 million ($6.8 million) in add-ons. Cherki is expected to make his debut under Pep Guardiola at the FIFA Club World Cup.
“This is a dream for me,” Cherki said. “Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special.”
Cherki highlighted that he would've only left Lyon for a project he believes in highlighting his excitement behind joining Guardiola's Man City.
“Everyone knows how good City are – they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace,” Cherki said in the announcement.
Cherki is the third transfer the club announced in the last two days including the signings of Rayan Aït-Nouri and former Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.
The French player is likely to play a big role at the FIFA Club World Cup as his creativity and attacking spark alleviates the loss of Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer this summer. Cherki scored 12 goals and provided 19 assists across Ligue 1 and the Europa League last season with Guardiola hoping to harness his technical ability.
Yet, given Guardiola's track record with transforming otherwise adventurous players into machines, fans will have an added eye on how Cherki is deployed this summer. Man City are favourites to go deep in the tournament which should give the Frenchman plenty of opportunities to impress his new boss and teammates.