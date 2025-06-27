RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Vinicius Junior Sends Madrid to Club World Cup Knockout Stage
Real Madrid cruised to the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 with a comfortable 3–0 victory over RB Salzburg.
With the top spot in Group H on the line, Real Madrid and Salzburg faced off at Lincoln Financial Field. Much like their previous Champions League meeting in which Los Blancos secured a 5–1 victory over the Austrian outfit, the Spanish giants found plenty of success in the first half.
Xabi Alonso’s men controlled the tempo of the game and dominated possession, seemingly biding their time before finally orchestrating the game’s opening goal. From deep in his own half, Jude Bellingham played a lovely ball into the stride of Vinícius Júnior, who finished off his streaking run with a left-footed strike into the back of the net.
Just eight minutes after Vinícius Júnior got on the scoresheet, the Brazilian made another run into the box and delivered a brilliant backheel assist to set up Fede Valverde’s goal on the brink of halftime. Real Madrid went down the tunnel with a commanding 2–0 lead.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
The Spanish giants took their foot of the gas in the second half, giving Salzburg multiple opportunities to get back into the game, but Thibaut Courtois stood tall. Then, in the blink of an eye, Real Madrid were off to the races in transition and Gonzalo García buried his second goal in three starts under Alonso.
The 3–0 victory lifted Real Madrid to the top of Group H and Alonso’s side, setting up a clash with Juventus in the Club World Cup round of 16.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
RB Salzburg Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Christian Zawieschitzky
5.1
RB: Stefan Lainer
6.3
CB: Joane Gadou
5.7
CB: Jacob Rasmussen
6.2
LB: Frans Krätzig
6.2
RM: Nene Dorgeles
6.5
CM: Soumaila Diabate
6.4
CM: Mamady Diambou
6.1
LM: Oscar Gloukh
6.8
ST: Edmund Baidoo
6.3
ST: Petar Ratkov
6.1
SUB: Maurits Kjærgaard (46' for Diambou)
6.5
SUB: Adam Draghim (46' for Ratkov)
7
SUB: Yorbe Vertessen (73' for Diabate)
6.7
SUB: Samson Baidoo (89' for E. Baidoo)
N/A
SUB: Karim Onisiwo (89' for Dorgeles)
N/A
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. RB Salzburg (3-5-2)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
8.2
CB: Dean Huijsen
7.7
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.5
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
6.6
RM: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.1
CM: Jude Bellingham
8.2
CM: Fede Valverde
8
CM: Arda Güler
7.5
LM: Fran García
7.8
ST: Gonzalo García
8.1
ST: Vinícius Júnior
8.5
SUB: Rodrygo (67' for Vinícius Júnior)
6.5
SUB: Jacobo Ramón (67' for Rüdiger)
6.5
SUB: Luka Modrić (67' for Güler)
6.3
SUB: Dani Ceballos (74' for Valverde)
5.9
SUB: Brahim Díaz (82' for Bellingham)
N/A
Player of the Match: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.