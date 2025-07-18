Reading vs. Tottenham: How to Watch Thomas Frank’s First Preseason Friendly
The Thomas Frank era begins on Saturday afternoon as Tottenham Hotspur take to the field for the first time under their new manager for a preseason friendly with Reading.
Spurs ended their agonising 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League at the end of last season but that wasn’t enough to keep Ange Postecoglou in the dugout. Frank will be aiming to build on the work done by the Australian and bring more silverware to N17, while also improving the club’s performances in the Premier League after an embarrassing 17th-place finish in 2024–25.
Tottenham travel to League One Reading aiming to get off to a winning start under Frank and the ex-Brentford boss will be able to unleash a host of new summer signings. Mohammed Kudus is the blockbuster addition to the squad, while youngsters Kōta Takai and Luka Vušković could be involved. Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso will play their first minutes since permanently signing for Spurs following loan spells last term.
Tottenham supporters will be desperate to get a glimpse of their new-look team as Frank gets to grips with the task at hand, with fans able to tune into the action at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
What Time Does Reading vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: Reading, England
- Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
How to Watch Reading vs. Tottenham on TV and Live Stream
Saturday’s all-English showdown will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and internationally on Tottenham’s dedicated SPURSPLAY channel, which can be accessed through the club’s official website.
The 12-month subscription plan for the streaming service costs £45 ($60) but will also provide access to the club’s other preseason friendlies.
Another platform showing the fixture is RoyalsTV, Reading’s official streaming platform. A one-off payment of £5 ($6.70) can be made for those wanting to watch Saturday’s duel via the service.
Tottenham’s Preseason Schedule
Saturday is the beginning of a busy preseason schedule for Tottenham, who will play six matches in total. After the Reading clash, Spurs will face another League One side in Luton Town on August 26, before jetting off to Asia.
A north London derby with Arsenal is their first outing on tour, followed by a meeting with Newcastle United three days later on Aug. 3. Spurs then return to Europe, where they visit Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
Tottenham’s most important preseason outing comes on August 13. Thanks to winning the Europa League, the Lilywhites will compete in the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League victors Paris Saint-Germain, with Frank potentially securing his first piece of silverware as the club’s coach in Italy.