When Is the 2025 UEFA Super Cup?
The stage is set for the 2025 UEFA Super Cup but the continent’s traditional curtain-raiser is still some way in the distance.
The one-off match forces the previous season’s Champions League and Europa League winners to lock horns in a battle for silverware, although quite how much that matters to those competing generally changes on a case-to-case basis.
Few would have anticipated Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur as this year’s UEFA Super Cup fixture but the duo will be competing for more European silverware nonetheless.
Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.
When Is the 2025 UEFA Super Cup?
Their first ever Champions League triumph secured PSG’s place in the next UEFA Super Cup and they will face underdogs and Europa League winners Tottenham in the clash before the 2025–26 season fully kicks off.
The match will take place on Wednesday, August 13 at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. Known as the Bluenergy Stadium for sponsorship reasons, it’s the home of Serie A side Udinese.
The UEFA Super Cup will take place several days before the beginning of the Ligue 1 and Premier League seasons, as well as a month prior to the start of the Champions League league phase—the competition both PSG and Spurs will be featuring in during the 2025–26 season.
Past Winners of the UEFA Super Cup
The UEFA Super Cup has been contested since 1973 but it was formerly a fixture between the European Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup champions. That changed in 2000, however, and it has since been a battle between the winners of the Champions League and UEFA Cup/Europa League.
Unsurprisingly given their continental dominance over the past half-century, Real Madrid are the record six-time winners of the competition. They are also the reigning champions after beating Atalanta in last year’s event but they will be unable to defend their crown.
Barcelona and Milan are the next most prolific winners with five victories apiece, while Liverpool have won the competition four times. Atlético Madrid are the only other team to have won it three or more times.
PSG have only featured in the UEFA Super Cup once previously but they were beaten by Juventus 9–2 on aggregate in 1996 back when the competition was two-legged. For Tottenham, this will be their first appearance, meaning there will be a new victor in 2025.