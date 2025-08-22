‘Wants to Return’—Real Betis Demand Antony Transfer ‘Decision’ From Man Utd
Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has urged Manchester United to agree to Antony’s desire to return to the club soon.
Antony impressed on loan with Betis during the second half of last season, racking up nine goals and five assists in 26 games across all competitions, and has made it clear that his focus is solely on sealing a return to Pellegrini’s side this summer.
United want to sell Antony permanently. But Betis are not expected to meet the Red Devils’ demands, with Betis happy to wait until late in the transfer window in the hope that United will soften their stance and accept another loan bid.
Pellegrini is keen to see a resolution to the situation soon and challenged United to listen to the player’s will.
“I’ve not spoken with Antony,” Pellegrini insisted. “We all know that he was very good here, we want him with us, and Antony wants to return no doubt.
“But we also need the owner, which is Manchester United, to make a decision.”
Sky Sports News suggest a permanent move to Betis is still a possibility this summer but the La Liga side are looking at a heavily incentivised payment structure, having already made it clear they simply cannot afford to pay a significant fee up front.
The dilemma for United is whether they risk waiting until later in the transfer window. More permanent interest could emerge but, if it does not, United’s negotiating stance when it comes to talks with Betis would be weakened dramatically.
A report from ESPN Brasil claims Antony’s wishes to return to Betis continue to get in the way of United’s plans. Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe are said to have signalled a willingness to meet United’s demands of €45 million (£38.9 million, $52.3 million) but, despite the Red Devils wanting to accept, Antony has not given his approval to the move.
Antony has his heart set on Betis and is simply waiting for an agreement to be reached with United, despite also receiving loan interest from the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and even Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the report.