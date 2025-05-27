Real Betis vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea can win their first piece of silverware under Enzo Maresca when they face Real Betis in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday evening.
The Blues have blitzed the competition en route to the showpiece event in Poland and head into the upcoming clash with Betis in confident mood. Chelsea secured their place in next season’s Champions League at the weekend after beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 on the final day of the Premier League campaign.
Chelsea haven’t faced the sternest opposition in the knockout stages of the Conference League, conquering Copenhagen, Legia Warsaw and Djurgården thus far. Betis will prove their toughest test after narrowly defeating Fiorentina—runners-up during the last two seasons—in the semifinal.
Betis have already secured their place in next term’s Europa League after finishing sixth in La Liga but are looking for their first piece of European silverware in their first continental final in Wrocław. The Seville side last won a major trophy when they clinched the Copa del Rey in 2021–22 but will need to upset the odds to make history.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Real Betis vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Wrocław, Poland
- Stadium: Tarczyński Arena
- Date: Wednesday, 28 May
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH)
- VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Real Betis vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Real Betis: 1 win
- Chelsea: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Real Betis 1–0 Chelsea (November 1, 2005) – Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Betis
Chelsea
Real Betis 1–1 Valencia – 23/05/25
Nottingham Forest 0–1 Chelsea – 25/05/25
Atlético Madrid 4–1 Real Betis – 18/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Man Utd – 16/05/25
Ray Vallecano 2–2 Real Betis – 15/05/25
Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea – 11/05/25
Real Betis 1–1 Osasuna – 11/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Djurgården – 08/05/25
Fiorentina 2–2 Real Betis – 08/05/25
Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool – 04/05/25
How to Watch Real Betis vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, tabii, ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico
Real Betis Team News
Former Manchester City and West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has several injury concerns, with ex-Premier League defenders Héctor Bellerín and Diego Llorente sidelined. Marc Roca and Chimy Ávila are also confirmed absentees for Betis, while ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt.
Johnny Cardoso and Youssouf Sabaly should return from fitness issues to feature on Wednesday night, while goalkeeper Fran Vieites could also feature after a recent shoulder injury.
Former Real Madrid star Isco and in-form Manchester United loanee Antony will be those Chelsea need to keep a special eye on.
Real Betis Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Betis predicted lineup vs Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Vieites; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Altimira; Antony, Isco, Fornals; Bakambu.
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea will welcome Nicolas Jackson back into the fold as the striker’s domestic suspension doesn’t carry over into the Conference League. He will likely lead the line on Wednesday, while the Blues will hope that Christopher Nkunku can return to the bench as Marc Guiu did at the weekend.
Maresca is certain to be without Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, Mykhailo Mudryk and Aarón Anselmino for the final, though.
The Italian coach might make some alterations from the side that beat Forest at the City Ground, but it remains to be seen whether Conference League regulars such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Benoît Badiashile and Josh Acheampong make the cut.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Betis (4-2-3-1): Jörgensen; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.
Real Betis vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
Chelsea have breezed into the final with little resistance but will face a strong Betis side who are likely hungrier for silverware than the Blues. They have plenty of difference-makers in the final third and Pellegrini will make his side tough to beat in Poland.
However, Chelsea should name their strongest lineup for the final rather than showing loyalty to those who have featured more readily in the competition, with their band of stars likely to achieve victory on Wednesday.