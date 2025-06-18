Xabi Alonso Gives Two Debuts, Mbappe Left Out in Real Madrid’s Club World Cup Opener
Xabi Alonso produced a surprising lineup in his first match in charge of Real Madrid, opting to start 21-year-old Gonzalo García in place of Kylian Mbappé.
The new Real Madrid boss had several key decisions to make ahead of Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup opener at Hard Rock Stadium. With Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Endrick, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger all out due to injury, Alonso turned to his new signings and a Real Madrid Castilla product to usher in his tenure at the biggest club in the world.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen got the nod in Real Madrid’s new and improved backline. The two former Premier League players will make their debuts after just a few training sessions with Los Blancos.
All eyes will be on Alexander-Arnold; for the first time in his professional club career, the 26-year-old will play for a team other than Liverpool. The right back will hope to impress his new manager given that he will soon have to fight for his place in the team once Carvajal fully recovers from his ACL injury
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
The bigger surprise, though, comes up top. Alonso put his trust in García, an academy player with just six first-team appearances, to lead his line in the absence of Mbappé. The Pichichi Trophy and European Golden Boot winner was ruled out of the match in Miami due to sickness.
Rodrygo gets the start on the right wing despite the Brazilian’s poor run of form to close out the 2024–25 season. The winger has been at the center of transfer speculation after seemingly falling down the depth chart under Carlo Ancelotti, but he now gets a clean slate under Alonso.
Arda Güler was an option, but the talented 20-year-old is once again relegated to Real Madrid’s bench. Alonso could have started the Türkiye international in the midfield if he wanted to deploy a 4-4-2, but he instead opted for a 4-3-3 with García as the No. 9.
The pressure will be on Alonso to lead Real Madrid back to championship glory after Los Blancos failed to win a major trophy last season.
