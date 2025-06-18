Why Kylian Mbappe Isn’t Playing for Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal
Real Madrid will have to play their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal without Kylian Mbappé.
The France international is not available to play in Xabi Alonso’s debut on the touchline due to sickness. Mbappé missed Los Blancos’ final training session ahead of the fixture after coming down with a fever.
Although the team was optimistic he would recover in time to at least feature off the bench, it seems Real Madrid are taking no risks with their superstar forward. Mbappé will only be able to watch as his team kicks off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign at Hard Rock Stadium.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Mbappé leaves an irreplaceable hole in Real Madrid’s attack. The 26-year-old scored 43 goals in his historic debut season in a white shirt, winning the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot for his efforts.
Without the forward available, Alonso instead opted to start 21-year-old Gonzalo García up top. The Real Madrid Castilla product has made just six first-team appearances, but he already has a goal and an assist to his name.
Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo complete Alonso’s front line while new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod in defense. The new-look Real Madrid will hope to get past Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal and kick off Alonso’s reign with three points.
The good news for Los Blancos is that Mbappé should recover in time to feature against Pachuca on Sunday, June 22. Until then, the pressure will be on Vinícius Júnior, García and Rodrygo to deliver in his absence.
