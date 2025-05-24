Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings As Modric, Ancelotti Get Glorious Sendoff
Kylian Mbappé’s brace against Real Sociedad ensured Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modrić bid farewell to the Santiago Bernabéu as winners.
Emotions were running high ahead of Real Madrid’s final game of the 2024–25 La Liga season. Los Blancos paid tribute to Modrić and Ancelotti prior to kick off and then were forced to switch gears and focus on Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid dominated the early stages of the match but had little to show for it as halftime approached. Carlo Ancelotti’s makeshift front line, featuring Brahim Díaz, Mbappé and Arda Güler, struggled to find a breakthrough until Pablo Marín was whistled for a handball in the box. Mbappé saw his effort from the spot saved, but the Frenchman buried the rebound to put Real Madrid up 1–0.
Mbappé went on to bag his second of the afternoon thanks to great service from Vinícius Júnior to secure all three points for the hosts on a historic day. The brace all-but ensures the Pichichi Trophy for Mbappé in his debut season in a white shirt. The 26-year-old ended his La Liga campaign with 31 goals and is set to become the first Real Madrid player since Karim Benzema to win the prestigious honor.
With the result wrapped up, Ancelotti took off Modrić in the 87th minute to receive a guard of honor as he walked off the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu for the final time. The captain shared a long embrace with former midfielder partner Toni Kroos before taking in the moment with his family.
Modrić and Ancelotti are leaving the club as Real Madrid legends. The two will forever be remembered as the winningest manager and player to ever represent the biggest club in the world.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid’s victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
7.9/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
6.9/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.1/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.6/10
LB: Fran García
7.3/10
CM: Luka Modrić
7.6/10
CM: Fede Valverde
7.9/10
CM: Dani Ceballos
7.5/10
RW: Arda Güler
8.4/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.6/10
LW: Brahim Díaz
6.6/10
SUB: Vinícius Júnior (55' for Díaz)
7/10
SUB: Jesús Vallejo (56' for Tchouaméni)
6.5/10
SUB: Gonzalo García (77' for Vázquez)
5.6/10
SUB: Chema Andrés (87' for Modrić)
N/A
Subs not used: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Fran González (GK), Jacobo Ramon, Youssef Enriquez