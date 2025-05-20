Real Madrid ‘Seriously Considering’ €100m ‘Galactico’ Signing
Real Madrid are considering making a blockbuster signing later this summer to try and build a new squad of ‘Galacticos’, a report has claimed.
Madrid are making several key personnel changes this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is leaving to join Brazil, with Xabi Alonso set to take his place in the dugout, while several new players are expected to join.
Bournemouth center back Dean Huijsen has already seen his move confirmed and talks are on to bring Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold over to the Santiago Bernabéu before his contract expires, and the latest news revolves around Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras.
According to AS, Madrid may not stop there as club officials are giving serious consideration to the idea of spending big to sign a new superstar this summer.
Just who that player would be is not yet known but any deal, which would likely come after the Club World Cup this summer, would cost at least €100 million (£84.1 million, $112.4 million).
Those in charge at Madrid have been left thoroughly disappointed by the team’s performance this season. They are already hard at work bolstering the squad but recognize they may need to go one step further and recruit a new superstar.
Madrid have already been linked with a handful of big-name players. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is a known target and a move for the German international may be somewhat simpler after Manchester City withdrew from the race for his signature.
Elsewhere, Arsenal center back William Saliba would likely need to become the world’s most expensive defender if Madrid are to lure the 24-year-old over to Spain this summer.
The club’s summer transfer budget could be boosted by the potential departure of winger Rodrygo. Reports of the Brazilian’s unhappiness continue to grow and his sale could generate another €100 million.