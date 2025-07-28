Real Madrid Star Offers Massive Contract Hint That Conflicts With Club Policy
Amid ongoing contract negotiations, Thibaut Courtois confirmed his desire to stay at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.
The clock is ticking down on the expiry of Courtois’s current contract with Real Madrid. The keeper is only tied to the club until the end of the 2025–26 season. Without a new deal, the Belgian could leave the Spanish capital as a free agent next summer.
Despite the tenuous nature of his contract situation, Courtois assured fans he is committed to Real Madrid.
“Renewing my contract? Negotiations are ongoing. I want to stay at Real Madrid for as long as possible. My dream is to retire with them,” Courtois told Sporza at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 33-year-old’s goals seemingly align with Real Madrid’s. Recent reports reveal the Spanish giants have already agreed to a new contract with Courtois through 2027, though the club has yet to confirm the extension.
The new deal would be a departure from Real Madrid’s contract policy; typically, the club only offers one-year extensions to players over 30 years old. Now, though, Courtois would be on a two-year deal, securing his place at the biggest club in the world until he turns 35.
Los Blancos clearly see Courtois as worthy of an exception to their previous rules. After all, the former Chelsea man has been one of Real Madrid’s best, most consistent players over the last seven years.
The Belgian made the move from London to the Spanish capital in 2018, and has gone on to record 288 appearances for Real Madrid. Along the way, Courtois kept 113 clean sheets and helped the club win three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.
Even after a poor 2024–25 season in which Real Madrid conceded 84 goals across all competitions, the blame rarely ever fell onto Courtois, who was standing on his head behind a makeshift backline.
A contract extension would be in the best interest for both Courtois, who made his desire to stay in Madrid clear, and the club, who will be keen to lock down one of the best goalkeepers in the world.