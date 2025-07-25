Real Madrid Cult Hero Snubs Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe With Shock Ranking
Recently departed Real Madrid defender Jesús Vallejo ranked Rodrygo above Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé when comparing the technical quality of his illustrious teammates in the Spanish capital.
The 28-year-old center back developed into something of a cult hero in Madrid. Across his 10 years on the club’s books, Vallejo made just 35 senior appearances. The perennial substitute appeared in 47 first-team squads throughout the 2024–25 campaign, yet mustered just 136 minutes of action on the pitch.
Vallejo’s most fondly remembered moment was the role in played in Madrid’s masterclass of timewasting during the 2022 Champions League semifinal against Manchester City.
After permanently leaving Real for second tier Albacete over the summer, the Spanish defender reflected on the lofty caliber of players he has trained with during an interview with AS.
Dani Carvajal’s human touch makes him a “natural leader” while the fearless Fede Valverde was hailed as a “competitive beast”. Yet, when it came to on-ball ability, Vallejo surprisingly hailed Rodrygo above all others.
When asked for the player who had the “greatest impact” on him technically, there was no hesitation. “Rodrygo,” Vallejo answered. “In small-sided training, he displayed tremendous talent. He fascinated me.”
Vinicius and Mbappé were both raised as potential challengers to this title, but Vallejo held firm. “In that respect, yes [Rodrygo is technically superior]. He’s really good and has impressive qualities for playing soccer.”
The fleet-footed Brazilian is the subject of intense transfer speculation. An ever-expanding glut of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the reportedly unsettled winger, who took up Vallejo’s position on the bench for much of the Club World Cup.
“I don’t want to interfere where it doesn’t belong,” Vallejo began when his former teammate’s future was questioned, “but Rodrygo has already proven his worth and has done so consistently. If he regains his best form, he should be an important player for Madrid for many years to come.”
One player who has already followed Vallejo out of Madrid’s exit door is Luka Modrić. AC Milan’s new recruit was hailed as “an example to everyone” by the outgoing defender.
“Antonio Pintus, our fitness coach at Madrid, used to say he couldn’t believe it when he saw Luka train and compete, his physical ability and the parameters he offered,” Vallejo revealed. “He said his physiology was something out of the ordinary. He always arrived first at the Ciudad Deportiva, he’s taken great care of his physique, and it’s no coincidence that he’s reached this age like this.”