Rodrygo: Shock Premier League Club ‘Enters’ Race for Real Madrid Star
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the latest Premier League club interested in prying Rodrygo away from Real Madrid.
Question marks continue to surround Rodrygo’s future in a white shirt. The Brazilian went from playing an integral role in Real Madrid’s 2022 and 2024 Champions League triumphs to sitting on the bench for the latter half of the 2024–25 season.
Both former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and new manager Xabi Alonso have overlooked Rodrygo for the club’s most recent must-win fixtures. The lack of minutes for the 24-year-old talent opens the door for a potential transfer this summer.
Amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, Spurs have now reportedly joined the race for Rodrygo. According to AS, Tottenham are looking to further bolster their young squad after already signing Mohammed Kudus and completing permanent deals for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.
The report claims Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is hoping to convince Real Madrid to lower their asking price for the winger from to €100 million ($117.5 million) to €90 million ($105.8 million).
Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, though, reports the links between Spurs and Rodrygo are "wide of the mark.”
Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also expressed interest in signing the Real Madrid star despite his recent decline in form. Rodrygo failed to find the back of the net in his last 25 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions.
In what was widely considered his worst season in years, the Brazil international only tallied 14 goals and 10 assists in 54 appearances. Still, Rodrygo has proven in the past he has the skill and quality to lead a team to silverware.
Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to build on their 2025 Europa League title under new manager Thomas Frank. Despite finishing 17th in the Premier League last season, Tottenham will compete in the 2025–26 Champions League, and they will need to continue making moves this summer to have a chance on Europe’s biggest stage.