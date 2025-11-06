Real Madrid Dealt Significant Injury Blow After Liverpool Defeat
Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury just two days after Los Blancos’ defeat at Anfield, the club confirmed.
Tchouaméni played every second of Real Madrid’s 1–0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday evening. In fact, the Frenchman has started all-but one of Los Blancos’ 15 matches across all competitions this season.
The heavy toll of minutes has seemingly caught up with Tchouaméni. The Spanish giants announced the 25-year-old has suffered an “injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh.”
Although the club did not specify a recovery timeline, ESPN report the midfielder will be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of international duty with France later this month.
Tchouaméni has been an unsung hero for Real Madrid in 2025–26 so far. The former Monaco star, who was stuck filling in at center back for almost all of last season, has returned to midfield and is playing his best football under the leadership of Xabi Alonso.
Without Tchouaméni available, though, the Spanish boss will rely on Eduardo Camavinga to start in place of his fellow countryman. Alonso will also be relieved to have Trent Alexander-Arnold back available on the right flank to free Federico Valverde up for a return to the midfield.
How Many Games Will Tchouameni Miss for Real Madrid?
Should Tchouaméni remain out for the reported three weeks, he will miss three games for Real Madrid across both La Liga and the Champions League.
Opponent
Date
Competition
Rayo Vallecano (A)
Sunday, Nov. 9
La Liga
Elche (A)
Sunday, Nov. 23
La Liga
Olympiacos (A)
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Champions League
If Tchouaméni suffers a setback and needs more than three weeks to recover, he could also miss Los Blancos’ trip to Catalonia to face Girona on Sunday, Nov. 30.
Given the upcoming November international window, Tchouaméni is now unavailable for France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan as well.